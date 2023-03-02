“What’s for dinner?” is a question you asked your mom when I was a kid. Today, both parents cook meals for their children. My dad grilled steaks and burgers. Both my parents smoked meat. But, it was my mom who did the day-in and day-out cooking. She was a fabulous cook.
Some of my friends’ moms used regular meal plans, so my friends knew what was for dinner every night of the week. My mom preferred variety in her cooking and loved tackling new recipes. Dad teased Mom when we ate one of her new recipes saying, “The sad thing about this wonderful meal is that we will never eat it again.” It was his way of ribbing mom about new recipes outranking repeat meals.
Sometimes mom asked us what we wanted to eat. For sure, she would make whatever you requested for your birthday meal. Otherwise, she was fussy with our requests. Mom was more likely to make your request if it was something she had not made in a long time or if you found a new recipe in a magazine or cookbook.
My frequent request, usually pronounced boring by mom, was meatloaf, baked potatoes and corn. Mom rounded out this meal with a salad, another hot vegetable, bread and dessert. All I needed on my plate was a slice of meatloaf, a baked potato and corn. This meal is still a favorite menu. I like trying different meatloaf recipes but, most often, I make Fannie Farmer’s meatloaf.
Most of us have a repertoire of favorite meals, meals we pull together on automatic pilot, and comfort food meals. Sometimes a menu hits all three of these categories as does my meatloaf meal.
Even if a favorite meal calls for lots of ingredients and many steps, we find it worth the effort. Sometimes we need an auto-pilot meal that comes together quickly because of our schedule or because we are not in the mood to cook. We crave comfort foods after a particularly hard day or when the weather is bad.
I have a ton of favorite meals that call for lots of ingredients and numerous steps. I enjoy making these foods, relishing both the process and the eating. I love entertaining and cooking for people. Gathering people around the table creates opportunities to know one another on a deeper level, be the conversation profound or lively and humorous.
Everyone likes to have ingredients on hand for their auto-pilot meals. One of my favorite auto-pilot meals is stewed tomatoes with cheesy dumplings. I mix up a package of Bisquick cheesy biscuits and drop them into boiling stewed tomatoes, turn the burner down and put a cover on the pan. A bowl of stewed tomatoes with cheesy dumplings and a little butter is delicious and takes less than 15 minutes.
It is fun to ask people about their comfort foods. Some people, like me, prefer homemade soup or something their mother made, like turkey a la king over baking powdered biscuits. Some people like comfort food with an element of secrecy. Perhaps, this is so because often the choices are comically odd combinations or childlike in taste.
One of my most sophisticated and intellectual friends eats frozen Cool Whip or cocoa puffs with chocolate milk for comfort foods. You would never guess her comfort foods based on her regular intake of non-gluten and mostly vegetarian foods.
Another friend who makes everything from scratch keeps a secret stash of Rice-a-Roni to eat by herself when her husband and son are gone. I find that many people who are good cooks have a secret prepared food for their comfort food.
My prepared food secret is Stouffer’s frozen turkey meals, much to my chagrin. I refer to it as “my beloved turkey meal.” Certainly, I am capable of making a much better-tasting and fresher turkey meal. Yet, when I do not know what I want to eat, I am happy to pop “my beloved turkey meal” into the oven.
One of my sisters can make a meal of peanut butter straight from the jar. Her husband loves Nutella with Ritz crackers. Most of my male friends make sandwiches with combinations of ingredients unknown to any deli or Subway restaurant. My dad created feasts with sardines and soda crackers.
Two of my nephews are positively addicted to their unique ramen noodle meals. For the life of me, I cannot interest them in using their ramen noodles to make a chicken or beef stir fry with vegetables. Instead, they add things like sliced cheese wrapped in plastic or summer sausage, or crumbled taco chips. These two never tire of their ramen noodle concoctions and eat them at any time, day or night.
My niece’s husband and his hunting friends open up cans of Vienna weiners, octopus and other delicacies for their evening cocktails. They collect odd food items for their annual hunting trip, challenging one another to eat their unusual finds. I doubt these men consider their feasts to be comfort food; rather, the feasts serve as a comforting ritual in their friendship.
Food often is part of the special events in our lives. We talk about food moments like biting into the first garden fresh tomato of the season or our first time eating foie gras. Our food memories come bubbling up when we talk about our mothers and grandmothers. We share common bonds through food. We all ask “What’s for dinner?”