Nov. 9, 2019
Kathleen A. Braaten, 75, of Litchfield died Nov. 9 at Dassel Lakeside Health Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, with a parish prayer service at 7:45 p.m., at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Kathleen Anne Braaten, daughter of Bernard and Mary (Coufal) Kieffer, was born March 10, 1944, in Olivia, Minnesota. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1962 and continued her education at St. Cloud Beauty College.
On July 13, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Terry Braaten, and they rented an apartment in Hutchinson where she worked as a hairstylist. They purchased a farm near Litchfield in 1964 and in 1972 moved into the new home Terry built.
Kathy was very active in her career. She served on the Minnesota Board of Cosmetology and was part of the National Cosmetology Association. Kathy volunteered for Locks of Love and also for doing hair for the high school plays. She was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church and Red Hat Society.
Kathy enjoyed the outdoors through deer hunting, water skiing, cross country skiing, snowmobiling and figure skating. She also enjoyed her garden and the flowers she grew. Kathy was a talented artist, making crafts and painting just about anything. She will be remembered for her wonderful baking and warm hospitality. She earned the nickname "Ma Braaten" by several of her children's friends. Kathy had her finger on the pulse of Meeker County through police scanners that she monitored.
She is survived by her husband Terry Braaten of Litchfield; children, Cassandra Braaten (special friend Kevin Arneson) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Michael (Kristie) Braaten of Centennial, Colorado; and their children Oliver and Maxwell and Alexander Braaten (girlfriend Dezaray Lanigan) of Danube; siblings, Deacon Walter Kieffer of Collegeville, Dan Kieffer of Litchfield, Veronica Escen of Litchfield and Greg Kieffer of Dassel.
She was preceded in death by her parents and baby brother Mark Anthony Kieffer.
