The speakers at S.R. Knutson Field in Hutchinson were booming with the sounds of music and inspirational words during the 14th annual Chad Greenway Day to REACH football camp.
Greenway and other former Vikings such as Stu Voigt, Mike Harris and Tuineau Alipate joined local coaches and high school players during the day-long camp that teaches young children team-building exercises and football skills, but also includes motivational elements to help them succeed in all aspects of life. This year’s camp theme was “hope,” and about 300 campers this year heard from motivational speakers between tackling and catching drills.
And if you’re hoping that the camp will be back again next year, Chad Harlander, the camp’s organizer, said the camp is planning to return for a 15th year in 2022.
— Stephen Wiblemo