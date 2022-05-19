May 13, 2022
Ken J. Hopp, 68, of Cosmos, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence in Cosmos. Gathering of family and friends was Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
Kenneth “Ken” James Hopp was born on Jan. 12, 1954, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Herman and Myrtle (Pederson) Hopp. Ken was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township. He received his education in Cosmos.
Ken entered active military service in the United States Army on Jan. 29, 1971, at Minneapolis and served his country during the Vietnam era. He received an Honorable Discharge on Oct. 30, 1973, at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and achieved the rank of Specialist 4.
Ken was employed as a crane operator for Mid Central Steel for 29 years. He was a member of the local 49er’s Union, member of Cosmos American Legion Post 126, and DAV Chapter Hutchinson #37.
Ken enjoyed listening to his classic rock stations, shaking dice with his friends, fishing, and collecting eagles. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandson, and his many friends.
Ken passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his residence in Cosmos, at the age of 68 years. Blessed be his memory.
Ken is survived by his children, Beth (James) Graf of Hutchinson, Greg Hopp of Willmar; grandson, Casey Rotzien of Hutchinson; special friend, Terri Hopp of Litchfield; great nieces, Anastasia Berghus, Haily Grinder; siblings, Roger Hopp of Greenleaf, Russ (Janet) Hopp of New Mexico, Wes (Barb) Hopp of Greenleaf, Kevin (Connie) Hopp of Hugo, Lorraine (Don) Mattheson of Litchfield; many other relatives and friends.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Myrtle Hopp; siblings, Curtis “Butch” Hopp and Richard “Dick” Hopp.
Memorials preferred to Ecumen Hospice in Litchfield.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.