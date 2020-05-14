May 12, 2020
Kenneth L. Anderson, 85, of Buffalo Lake died Tuesday, May 12, at The Waters of Highland Park in St. Paul. To celebrate Kenneth’s life (also known as Mr. A., Mayor, Kenny and Dad), there was a drive-up visitation at the agriculture room of the Buffalo Lake school Friday, May 15. A private family graveside service was at Crow River Cemetery near Belgrade on Saturday, May 16. If you feel inclined, all memorial gifts will be donated to the FFA, which he loved and dedicate much of his life to.
Kenneth (Ken) Lowell Anderson was born May 20, 1934, in Belgrade, the son of Helen (Jacobson) and J. Alfred Anderson and the youngest of five children. He was baptized and confirmed as a member of Crow River Lutheran Church. Ken grew up on the homestead farm of the Helen Jacobson family in Kandiyohi County. He attended Belgrade High School and graduated in 1952.
After high school, he attended the University of Minnesota St. Paul campus where he studied agriculture and education. Following college, he moved to Buffalo Lake and took a job as an agriculture teacher. On Aug. 7, 1960, Ken was united in marriage to Janet Eidem at Zoar Lutheran Church in Marietta. The couple made their home in Buffalo Lake. As an active member of the community, he was involved in a variety of organizations. In addition to 33 years of teaching for the Buffalo Lake schools, he was a leader in FFA and School Board activities for decades. He also served as mayor of Buffalo Lake along with owning/operating a restaurant (Char-Ket) and several different businesses including Country at Heart antique store, Tri-A Auctions and a seasonal Christmas tree lot.
During retirement, he remained an active volunteer and promoter of the Buffalo Lake community and region. Whether through his support of the schools, the city farmer’s market, activities at Zion Lutheran Church and with his neighbors, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. Ken was preceded in death by his wife Janet Eidem in 2005 after 45 years of marriage. After her death, he remained wildly independent for as long as possible until his health required a move to St. Paul for assisted living support. He made quick friends with all the staff and residents of The Waters of Highland Park, where he became known for a quick smile and a welcoming conversation. Being in St. Paul allowed him to be closer to his daughter Heidi and her family during these last few years. Throughout his life, he never wavered in his support of the Twins, Vikings and Gophers.
Blessed be his memory.
Ken is survived by his two children and their families and was always eager and proud to share their accomplishments. Son Kent and his wife Tammy live in Cordova, Tennessee, with grandchildren John Anderson and Kathryn Anderson. Daughter Heidi and husband Marc live in St. Paul with grandchildren Emma and Eleanor Isaacson. Ken is also survived by his sister Shirley Swenson of Lakeville; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Janet, Ken was preceded in death by his son Jason Blair Anderson; and brothers Wilbur, LaVern and Virgil Anderson.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade.