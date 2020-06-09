June 1, 2020
Kent Trehus, 33, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of June 1, at his home in Duluth. A funeral service for Kent was at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield, Saturday, June 13th.
Kent Trehus was born March 13, 1987 in Hutchinson. His parents were Jayne (Don) Peet of Nevis, and Stuart Trehus of Litchfield. Kent was baptized at the First Lutheran Church and raised in Litchfield until 1997, when his parents moved to Nevis to be closer to Kent’s grandmother, Joyce Peet. Kent was confirmed at the United Methodist Church of Akeley.
In high school, Kent took great pride in academics, sports, and other extracurricular activities. Kent received awards in football, basketball, and track; earning All-Conference Honors in football and basketball, as well as being a Captain of the football team his senior year. He even held school records in track for many years after his graduation. He also participated in Target, an organization committed to encouraging students to be drug and alcohol free. Kent took pride in being a Special Olympics unified partner, competing and coaching in the state tournament for swimming, earning a gold medal as a unified partner, as well as coaching a softball team that participated in the Special Olympics state tournament. Kent also took trips for history class to Washington D.C. and New York City which he very much enjoyed, and was a member of the National Honor Society. He was also part of the first group of students at Nevis High School to letter in Academics. Kent participated in basketball, football and track. He would frequently speak fondly about his memories of having the guys from the football team come over to hang-out and shoot some hoops on game days. Kent was also a proud member of the famous Companeros restaurant team in Dorset, where he worked for eight years, returning each summer from college to work. Kent graduated with honors from Nevis High School in 2005.
After high school, Kent attended the University of Minnesota – Duluth (UMD), where he graduated with honors and a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, with a minor in Psychology in 2010. He spent his college days doing what he enjoyed most – having fun hanging out with friends, playing basketball, and both participating in and refereeing intramural sports. He was always known as being a social, lovable guy, who very much enjoyed getting to know people, networking, and forming new friendships. While still in college at UMD, Kent worked at Woodland Hills Youth Treatment Center. He took great pride in his work, and put in his full-effort to leave a positive impact on all of the clients he worked with, hoping they would all achieve a brighter future. Kent was the favorite of many of the clients he worked with, given the nickname “Mr. Treehouse”, which showed the sense of humor Kent shared with all those he worked with, and the trusted relationships he formed with the youth he hoped to positively impact.
After graduating from UMD in 2010, Kent began working as a probation officer for Carlton County in Minnesota. He took great pride in his career, and worked hard to ensure that all of his clients received fair justice, and that they were given the opportunity to prove that they could better themselves. Most recently, Kent was a key member in opening the doors to the new Duluth Tap Exchange as a manager, and was very proud of his success and took great joy in being part of the team. Kent loved spending quality time with his family and friends. Kent very much enjoyed being part of his local Duluth volleyball league and always enjoyed exercising, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. He was also known to be an avid fan of cinema. Kent always strived to see the good side in all of those he served and met throughout life, and wished that everyone he came in contact with would choose the right paths in their lives that would lead them to the happiness that he felt everyone deserved. Kent encouraged everyone around him to be the best version of themselves that they could be, to chase their dreams, and to always shoot for the stars. He had a very kind soul, and will be forever missed by his loved ones, and the many lives he touched along his journey.
Kent is survived by his parents, Jayne (Don) Peet of Nevis, and Stuart Trehus of Litchfield; his grandmother Marlene Herzog; and by his beloved siblings, Austin, Donny, Samantha, Jessica, Genora, Daniel, and Heston. He is also survived by his nephews, Ryland, Alex, Leonidas; his niece Claire; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kent was preceded in death by his grandfather Donald Herzog; grandparents Gayle and Betty Trehus; and grandmother Joyce Peet
In lieu of flowes, the family prefers memorials. If you would like to share flowers for during the service, we ask that you contact the family.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com