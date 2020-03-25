Elizabeth Krienke of Lester Prairie and Ruby Radunz of Litchfield are among 19 Minnesota students selected by the Minnesota FFA Foundation to receive the James W. Tracy Scholarship. The scholarship is scored on leadership, involvement, agriculture interest and financial need. It is available to Minnesota students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary school and pursuing a degree in agriculture.
Krienke, Radunz to receive FFA scholarships
