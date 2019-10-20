Avril Vavrosky is the featured speaker at the Ladies Fall Salad Luncheon 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake.
Vavrosky is originally from South Africa and earned degrees at Hebron Theological College and Bethel Theological Seminary. She and her husband, Dr. Doug Vavrosky, have been missionaries with OMF International for many years. They previously lived in Taiwan for 12 years. They are now serving on the Diaspora Ministry team reaching Chinese outside their own country with the gospel.
This event includes a free salad luncheon. Women of all ages are welcome. Reservations are not required but are appreciated for planning purposes. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 320-327-2352.