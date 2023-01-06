Dec. 20, 2022
Lark McCalib, 69, of Olivia, passed away on Dec. 20, at Olivia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Olivia.
Lark grew up in St. Cloud. She graduated college from Southwest MN State University. Lark moved to Cincinnati to study classical music performance. She became afflicted with multiple physical ailments while in Cincinnati halting her career plans in music. She moved back to Minnesota in 2007 under the loving care of her family in Hutchinson, and passed peacefully Dec. 20.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul T. and Dorothy (Relleke) McCalib.
Survived by her siblings, Mark and Kevin.
