LeAnn Landkammer, 77, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Private family memorial service will be at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Gathering of family & friends was Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
