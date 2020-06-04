June 1, 2020
LeAnn May (Mead) Landkammer, 77, of Glencoe, lost her battle with cancer Monday, June 1. She passed away peacefully at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, with family by her side. Gathering of family & friends was Sunday, June 7, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Appropriate social distancing guidelines will be followed. The Rev. Daniel Welch officiated. Organist was Paul Otte. Congregational hymns: “On Eagle’s Wings,” “How Great Thou Art,” and “Jesus Lead Thou On.”
LeAnn May (Mead) Landkammer was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Alfred and Meta (Borchert) Mead. LeAnn was baptized as an infant Jan. 3, 1943, by Rev. Schulze at Friedens Lutheran (Peace Lutheran Church) in Hutchinson, and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth May 20, 1956, by Rev. Martin Kirsch at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson, graduating with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1960.
After graduating from high school, LeAnn moved to a farm near Stewart, where her life was blessed with six children, Brian, Greg, Gordon, Russell, Cheryl and Marcia. On Feb. 11, 2000, LeAnn was united in marriage to Loren Landkammer in Kauai, Hawaii. LeAnn and Loren shared more than 14 years of marriage spending the remainder of their lives in Glencoe.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, LeAnn was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, and worked at Telex Inc. in Glencoe. She enjoyed traveling, bird watching, sewing, quilting, cross stitching and reading. LeAnn treasured the time spent with other family, friends and especially her grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
LeAnn is survived by her children, Brian Boelter and his wife Dinah, Gregory Boelter and his wife Mary, Gordon Boelter, Russell Boelter and his wife Susan, Cheryl Huberty and her husband Brian,and Marcia Boelter; grandchildren, Cole, Cameron and Kyle Boelter, Jon (Crystal), Luke, Paul and Isabelle Boelter, Noah, Zach and Faith Huberty; sister LaVonne Deal; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
LeAnn was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Meta Mead; husband Loren Landkammer; and brother Kenneth Mead.
