If you're looking for information about how to keep the farm in the family, save the date: 9 a.m. Friday, March 27. The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting a program that will answer your questions. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
University of Minnesota Extension can also help. The following farm transition and estate planning workshops are scheduled:
- 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Max's Grille, 2425 W. Lincoln Ave., Olivia
- 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, 1540 Northway Drive, St. Cloud
The learning objectives for the one-day workshop are:
- Establish individual, family, retirement and business goals as the foundation to the transition process.
- Understand farm business transition strategies and examples including business entities.
- Understand the need for determining the financial viability of the business.
- Understand tax issues in the transition process.
- Identify estate planning issues and strategies, including identifying a transition and estate planning team.
For more information about the workshop, contact Megan Roberts, Extension educator, at meganr@umn.edu. For registration assistance, contact Katie Carr at katiec@umn.edu or 612-624-7182.