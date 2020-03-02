Farm family multi-generations

Farm family multi-generations

University of Minnesota Extension workshops provide information about how best to keep the farm in the family.

 Getty Images

If you're looking for information about how to keep the farm in the family, save the date: 9 a.m. Friday, March 27. The McLeod County Historical Society is hosting a program that will answer your questions. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.

University of Minnesota Extension can also help. The following farm transition and estate planning workshops are scheduled:

  • 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Max's Grille, 2425 W. Lincoln Ave., Olivia
  • 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, 1540 Northway Drive, St. Cloud

The learning objectives for the one-day workshop are:

  • Establish individual, family, retirement and business goals as the foundation to the transition process.
  • Understand farm business transition strategies and examples including business entities.
  • Understand the need for determining the financial viability of the business.
  • Understand tax issues in the transition process.
  • Identify estate planning issues and strategies, including identifying a transition and estate planning team.

For more information about the workshop, contact Megan Roberts, Extension educator, at meganr@umn.edu. For registration assistance, contact Katie Carr at katiec@umn.edu or 612-624-7182.

Recommended for you