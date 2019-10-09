About 20 children and their parents were at the McLeod County Historical Museum Wednesday morning to learn, discuss history, play games and participate in hands-on activities as part of the New Historians program.
According to Brian Haines, executive director, this is the first-ever youth program of the McLeod County Historical Society. It is geared toward home, public, charter and parochial school students age 5-15.
The plan is for the New Historians program to meet every six weeks. The next session is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and families are welcome.
For more information, call Haines at 320-587-2109.
— Stephen Wiblemo and Kay Johnson