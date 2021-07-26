Minnesota legislators this year tried to address many of the issues facing Greater Minnesota, from farming pollution to broadband access, meat processing capacity and lack of child care. Here’s a look at some of the policy and spending proposals with outsized impact outside of the seven-county Twin Cities metro area that did — or didn’t — get through the majority-Democrat House and the Republican-led Senate this year.
Broadband grant program
State broadband officials recommended $120 million in new spending on high-speed internet infrastructure in Minnesota over the next two years. Lawmakers eventually voted for $70 million, which is still the largest one-time infusion of cash into Minnesota’s grant program. The $70 million was paid for by the federal stimulus plan approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year. It’s still not enough money to completely close Minnesota’s longstanding disparities in internet access.
Animal feedlot regulations
New regulations on Minnesota’s largest animal feedlots aimed at preventing water pollution were relaxed by state lawmakers. Republicans and some Democrats said rules developed by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to limit how and when farmers raising livestock can spread manure were inflexible and may not actually protect water in some circumstances. Despite pushback from MPCA leaders, who said their regulations were based in science to prevent contamination, lawmakers altered law so the agency can’t require farmers to take new steps to limit nitrogen pollution during October. Other new feedlot rules were left standing.
Infrastructure
The House DFL and Republican-led Senate had starkly different plans for a package of publicly financed construction projects, which are known at the Capitol as bonding bills. While the two sides appeared to make some concessions, they ultimately didn’t pass a major bonding bill that would fund things like building upkeep and clean water infrastructure that advocacy groups in Greater Minnesota had hoped for. That’s in part because bonding bills require a 60% vote, and House Republicans, frustrated with the larger budget deal, also never agreed to a bill. Lawmakers did approve a set of corrections to projects that were passed in the 2020 construction budget. Legislators also left open the possibility that they could come back later this year during an expected special session over extra front-line worker pay and pass a larger bonding bill.
Increasing meat processing capacity
Lawmakers this year aimed to increase the capacity of small and medium-scale meat processing to diversify the slaughter and butchering system following the shutdowns of massive plants in Minnesota and Iowa when workers got sick during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Legislature approved $1.5 million to help start new plants and upgrade and expand existing facilities. Lawmakers authorized $220,000 to hire more state inspection staff for the smaller-scale plants, $300,000 for a meat scientist at the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute and $500,000 for a “mobile slaughter unit” that can work with livestock farmers and also two-year colleges with meat cutting programs. Another $150,000 will pay for grants to Central Lakes College in Brainerd to train students in meat cutting and butchery.
Child care
Legislators pumped federal stimulus money into Minnesota’s lagging child care industry, which suffers from high prices for parents and low pay for many workers and business owners. In total, Gov. Tim Walz said the state approved $597 million for child care, including more than $304 million for direct payments to providers to help keep their businesses afloat. For most grants, 70% must be dedicated to pay and benefits for providers. The state also authorized $22.5 million in grants for upgrades to child care facilities. Lack of affordable child care in rural areas has consistently hindered economic development in smaller Minnesota towns and cities.
The state increased maximum reimbursement rates in the child care assistance program subsidy (CCAP), which flows to providers that serve low-income families. The federal government recommends states set reimbursement rates at the 75th percentile of a regular market-rate survey for tuition costs, which means roughly three in four child care providers would have their full tuition costs covered by the CCAP payments.
Under Minnesota’s new laws, the rates will go from the 25th percentile of a 2018 survey of provider rates to the 40th percentile of a 2021 survey for infants and toddlers and the 30th percentile for preschool and school-aged kids.
Minnesota had been out of compliance with federal regulations coming into 2020, when lawmakers hiked rates to the 25th percentile to meet minimum standards. Previously, maximum reimbursement rates in Minnesota only covered the full cost of child care for 16.3% of in-home family providers and 23% of child care centers in a 2018 survey.
The Legislature also mandated that maximum reimbursement rates be updated to meet the 40th percentile of a 2024 survey starting in 2025 for infants and toddlers and the 30th percentile of a 2024 survey for preschool and school-aged children. In total, the state plans to spend $101.8 million on CCAP in the next two years, money that will also pay to reduce waiting lists for the state’s Basic Sliding Fee child care program under CCAP.