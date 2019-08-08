Aug. 6, 2019
Leona M. Heinecke, 83, of Motley passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Lakewood Health System Care Center in Staples. Funeral service was Saturday, Aug. 10, at Taylor Funeral Home in Staples, with the Rev. Greg Leslie officiating. Visitation was prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial was at Buffalo Lake City Cemetery in Buffalo Lake.
Leona was born Sept. 10, 1935, in Hutchinson to Theodore and Martha Schlueter. She was united in marriage to Delano Heinecke Dec. 5, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills. The couple lived in St. Paul and then moved to Aurora, Colorado, while Delano served in the U.S. Army. They later farmed and milked cows in Cedar Mills, Minnesota, before their final move to Motley.
Leona worked for 3M as a day care provider and as a home health aide. She enjoyed her travels to Canada, most of the states in the continental United States, Germany and Holland. Leona collected refrigerator magnets and salt and pepper shakers. Her hobbies included crocheting, reading, sewing, baking, setting jigsaw puzzles and camping. Leona will be remembered for her love of Christmas and her visits with friends and family.
Leona is survived by her children, Dean (Wanda) Heinecke, Mark Heinecke and June (Terry) Little; grandchildren, David, Daisy, Chris, Mike, Tony, Tim, Andy, Christy, Lisa and Joshua; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and her special daycare grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Barbara Geisler and Faye Verdon; infant grandson Justin Heinecke; and seven siblings.
Arrangements are with Taylor Funeral Home in Staples.