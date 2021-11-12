Nov. 10, 2021
Lester B. Johnson, 90, of Grove City, passed away on Nov. 10, 2021, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A funeral service was on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City. Interment was at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City.
Lester Burton Johnson, the son of Hjalmer and Josie (Mathison) Johnson, was born Apr. 17, 1931, at the family home south of Grove City. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1931 and confirmed there in 1946. Growing up, Lester was active with Acton Buzzers 4-H, where he showed beef cattle. While in school, he pitched softball and played basketball at Grove City High School, graduating in 1949. After high school, Lester continued his education at the University of Minnesota studying agriculture. He continued playing fastpitch softball in the communities of Grove City, Litchfield, Lake Lillian, and Hutchinson.
In 1951, Lester enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California and Hill Air Force Base in Salt Lake City, Utah where he continued his love of fastpitch softball and basketball. After being honorably discharged in 1954, Lester returned home to farm with his dad.
Lester met the love of his life, Bette Marie Carlson, and they were married at Beckville Lutheran Church on Nov. 19, 1955. They were blessed with five children, Clyde, Cindy, Daren, Lane, and Nancy. Having developed a hard work ethic as a boy on the farm, Lester and Bette began farming south of Grove City where they milked registered holstein dairy cows and raised calves, raised red laying hens and sold eggs, farrowed sows and sold feeder pigs. For many years, they also raised and sold goats. In addition, Lester worked as a salesman for Occo Feed for many years. He was a regular at the sales barn. He loved driving his truck and trailer so much that he would haul cattle for many local farmers until age 89.
Lester’s faith was important to him. While a member at Immanuel Lutheran Church, he served as an usher and on the church board. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City.
Spending time with his family was most important to him. Lester loved to play cards and be with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Lester is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Bette of Grove City; his children, Clyde Johnson (special friend Annette Schroeder) of Grove City, Cindy Lemm of Lanark, Illinois, and Daren and Dawn Johnson of Grove City; grandchildren, Alex and Max, Danielle, Sam, Morgan, Spencer and Colby, Kayla and Adam; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Shirley (Gordon) Schmeiser, Verdelle Anderson, Audrey (Warren) Youngbloom, Gale (Candace) Carlson; and brother-in-law Henry Ewald.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Lane and daughter Nancy; sister Elaine (Clarence) Piepenburg; brothers-in-law Everett (Marjorie) Carlson and Dean Anderson; and sister-in-law Rosalind Ewald.
