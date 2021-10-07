You may be acquainted with "the frog in the kettle" metaphor: The frog is put into a kettle of cool water. The temperature is slowly increased to the boiling point. The frog does not sense the slow change and in due course — he croaks!
I am suggesting that that is what is happening in America. The Declaration of Independence states that citizens are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The Bill of Rights, which was written to protect citizens from the government, has been and continues to be under attack and we are allowing it to happen. The temperature is increasing!
Today's tyrannical "cancel culture" has left the first amendment in tatters. What one might say or do can ridiculously be deemed racist, resulting in loss of a job and/or character assassination. Churches have been shuttered while bars and casinos remain open. Pastors have been attacked or arrested for preaching the Gospel. Prayers in schools have been forbidden and students are punished for wearing a cross necklace.
Presently the right to bear arms is under siege. Citizens have been arrested for protecting themselves and their property (second amendment). If arrested, a person has a right to a speedy trial before a jury of his peers (fifth amendment) and to not suffer cruel and unusual punishment (eighth amendment). Not so for some recently, depending upon the whims of the powers that be.
The temperature is increasing.
America is supposedly a sovereign nation. Sovereign nations have borders to protect their citizens. People immigrate to America for God-given freedoms. We welcome immigrants as fellow citizens by designated legal means, not with open borders!
The temperature is increasing! That frog needs to hop out of the kettle before he is boiled to his demise and loses his freedom.
America, the land of the free and home of the brave? Or, American, the socialist/communist nation, home of government minions?
We need to protect our biblical values and God-given freedoms and fully embrace "In God we trust." It is time to hop out of the kettle, folks! I pray for this nation to wake up.