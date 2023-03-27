There are hundreds of extremist bills being passed by the DFL in the state Legislature and signed into law by DFL Gov. Tim Walz. The DFL has what they refer to as the trifecta, majorities (be it ever so slim) in the state House, Senate and governor’s office. If they remain unified, which they have been, the DFL can pass almost all bills without even one Republican vote! Unfortunately, they have decided to implement one of the most liberal agendas in the country, we are quickly becoming another California.
Bills like HF1/SF1: the PRO act, abortion for any reason up until birth. The Republicans including our own state Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen offered many guardrail amendments, eventually totaling 65, but they were ALL voted down by the DFL majority.
Bills like HF146/SF63: the transgender refuge bill, or as it is called by the Minnesota Family Council, the Kidnapping Bill, passed last Saturday in the House. It makes Minnesota a sanctuary state for transgender health care which includes puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital surgery. One parent will be able to bring a minor child from another state to Minnesota despite protests by the other parent.
Snapshot of a few other bills:
- HF14: Criminal background checks required for firearm transfers;
- HF 15: Red Flag gun law;
- HF2/SF2: 24 weeks paid family and medical leave;
- HF 28/SF26: Felon voting (passed);
- HF4/SF27: Drivers’ licenses for illegals (passed);
- HF5/SF123: Free school lunch for ALL (passed);
- HF7/SF4: Blackout bill (no fossil fuels by 2040, passed);
- HF100/SF73: Recreational marijuana.
Please join me at the State Capitol Rotunda for the Stop the Madness Freedom Rally on at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, sponsored by the conservative think tank, Center of the American Experiment. We need thousands of Minnesotans to show up and make a stand on that day!