Last week’s letter about “choosing wisely” hits on an important point, but in order for us to choose wisely, we must be afforded our rights to actually make a choice.
A vaccine mandate violates those rights. Health care decisions have always been between a patient and his or her doctor, not a tyrannical government threatening livelihoods and putting employers in a no-win position with an already depressed labor pool.
We can debate the risks/benefits of the COVID vaccine for hours, but the ultimate issue is American citizens’ ability to keep their personal freedom to make their own medical decisions. What gets put into our bodies must be our choice, not the government’s.
This is about individual liberties. Complying with the vaccine mandate will only lead to more and more of our freedoms being taken away.
Take your chances with the vaccine and its side effects if that is your choice, but allow everyone else to make his or her own individual choice. Time will tell if our choices are wise or poor; the crucial point is that we are able to choose for ourselves.
Why would anyone be against our individual freedom? Those who are cannot be trusted.