Litchfield High School’s 142nd annual commencement will see 100 members of the senior class walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
The commencement is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the high school gymnasium.
Included in the graduating class are 20 seniors who will graduate with honors and 23 who will graduate with high honors. The ceremony also will recognize two members of the class in memoriam — Gage Driver and Dylan Falling.
After a processional of class members to “Pomp and Circumstance,” senior class president Logan King will offer a welcome, followed by Superintendent Beckie Simenson, who also will welcome the class, family and friends.
Britney Prahl, Matthew Pofahl and Greta Hulterstrum, all high honors graduates, will give senior addresses.
The commencement program also will include the Litchfield High School Concert Choir singing “Omnia Sol” under the direction of Joel Green, accompanied by Janell Green.
The LHS Concert Band, under the direction of David Ceasar, will perform “From Gold,” a composition by Samuel Hazo.
Presentation of diplomas to the class will be made by Principal Jason Michels and Assistant Principal Justin Brown, along with School Board members Darrin Anderson and Greg Matthews, and Simenson.
The Concert Band will wrap things up with a playing of the LHS Rouser, then the recessional.