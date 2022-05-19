Six Litchfield High School seniors earned recognition for their athletic and academic successes, as well as their leadership qualities during the annual athletic banquet Wednesday.
Margaret Boerema and Beau Weseloh were chosen female and male Athlete of the Year. Britney Prahl and Logan King earned Scholar Athlete of the Year. Taylor Draeger and Tanner Kohls were selected for the Dragon Award.
AAA Award winners
Boerema and King also were feted for being nominated for the AAA Award. Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, AAA recognizes student athletes who stand out in Academics, Athletics and Arts. AAA nominees qualify for the award by having a “B” or better grade point average and participating in MSHSL-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities.
Hulterstrum wins Arion Award
Senior Greta Hulterstrum was named winner of the Arion Award, which recognizes a student who has made contributions and demonstrated commitment to music throughout high school. Vocal music teacher Joel Green and instrumental music teacher David Ceasar praised Hulterstrum as a shining example.
"Greta has grown into a first class musician by prioritizing her practice routine and being committed to excellence," Green wrote in his selection form. "Her dedication to and leadership of the musical arts at Litchfield High School will be missed. Her involvement in our programs brought professionalism and quality that is seldom seen or heard at the high school level."
Hulterstrum modeled a positive attitude and demonstrated patience and gentleness when leading her peers, Green added.
Ceasar called Hulterstrum "one of those students that you get once in a teaching career." Her love for playing the flute and her talent for it led him to encourage her to seek lessons beyond what he could provide her — in the eighth grade. She did that, and her skills have grown immensely, yet she has remained an integral part of the LHS music program.
"She is a semi-professional flutist and still maintains her loyalty to her friendships from school and programs she has been involved in," Ceasar wrote. "I consider myself fortunate to have gotten to spend so much time with and around her."
Other nominees for the award were Ben Blomberg, Nick Pofahl, Nic Cox, Ethan Johnson, Elijah Schacherer, Matt Pofahl and Kaylee Sundve.