Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day.
Formerly known as Armistice Day, it was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on Nov. 11, 1918. In 1938, through an act of Congress, Nov. 11 was made a legal holiday.
In 1954, the 83rd U.S. Congress amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” On June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.
It’s important to note the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day because people confuse them. Veterans Day honors all veterans of all wars and Memorial Day is the time we honor those who died in service to their country.
THE BENEFITS OF MILITARY SERVICE
For young people, typically when you’re a senior in high school, it’s time to think about your future. Are you bound for college? Interested in learning a trade? Taking a year to work, save money and think about the years ahead?
You can hit all of these options by serving in the United States military. There are six branches of service: Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Space Force. Interestingly enough, the military isn’t only for the young of age, it can also be a career-change option for older folks. The age range for military enlistment is 17 with parental consent to age 27 for Coast Guard, age 28 for the Marines, age 35 for the Army and age 39 for the Navy and Air Force. For the age range for Space Force, ask a recruiter for specifics.
The main differences are in age limits, test scores and fitness levels. That said, each branch has its own enlistment requirements, so if interested reach out for specifics including benefits such as enlistment bonuses, low or no-cost health care, better rates on home loans and retirement and pension plan options.
It’s not only active-duty personnel who qualify for benefits. Following an honorable discharge from military service, a veteran is eligible for benefits, too. How do you find out what you are eligible for?
Reach out to Meeker County Veterans Service at the Family Services Center, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Suite 120, Litchfield. To make an appointment with Tim Steinert, Veterans Service Officer, call 320-693-5445 or email tim.steinert@co.meeker.mn.us.
What is a Veteran Services officer, also known as a VSO?
A VSO is trained and accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs. This means they are qualified to provide assistance to veterans, their dependents and survivors. VSOs can assist in applying for local, state and federal benefits, as well as provide information on available resources about the following: disability compensation and low-income pension, health care access, education and training programs, employment, burial and survivor benefits, housing, transportation and obtaining military records. In the event a benefit claim is denied, a VSO can help file an appeal of that decision. Note: There is no charge to work with a VSO. They are county employees and provide these services to residents.
How does it work?
A Meeker County veteran makes an appointment to meet with Tim Steinert. A veteran is encouraged to bring his/her DD Form 214, which is the document of the United States Department of Defense, issues upon a military service member’s retirement, separation, or discharge from active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States. If the veteran doesn’t have a DD214, the VSO can help obtain a copy. It’s an important document because the VSO uses it to determine a veteran’s eligibility for all benefits.
What benefits are available?
Meeker County benefits: Within the county government system, the Veterans Service office mainly interacts with Social Services, as well as Court Services, County Recorder, County Treasurer and County Public Health Nursing Services. It also provides a van service that takes Meeker County veterans to VA doctor appointments. The service is free of charge to veterans. This program is made possible through the Meeker County Veterans Council, which generously donates the vans.
Minnesota State benefits include: dental assistance, financial assistance, Gold Star family support, homeless prevention and assistance; financial and personal counseling through Minnesota CORE services, optical assistance, financial assistance grants, women veterans programs, surviving spouse and dependent education benefits, veteran education assistance and the Post-9/11 veterans service bonus, long-term care through the Minnesota Veterans Homes, Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery burials and Bronze Star grave markers.
Federal benefits include: medical, disability, home loan guarantees, education, vocational rehabilitation and employment, life insurance and burial benefits. Meeker County Veteran Services maintains a website at www.co.meeker.mn.us/198/Veterans-Service. The website contains information about the Beyond The Yellow Ribbon Program, which connects military service members and their families with community support and resources.
For more information or to make an appointment, with Tim Steinert, call 320-693-5445 or email tim.steinert@co.meeker.mn.us.