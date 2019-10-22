Volleyball
Wright County Conference West
;Conf.;Overall
Watertown-Mayer;7-0;21-6
New London-Spicer;6-1;25-2
Annandale;5-2;23-3
Rockford;4-3;19-5
Litchfield;3-4;18-9
Glencoe-Silver Lake;2-5;15-12
Dassel-Cokato;1-6;12-12-2
Mound Westonka;0-7;11-12
Oct. 15 results
Watertown-Mayer 3, Litchfield 0
Rockford 3, GSL 2
Annandale 3, Mound Westonka 0
NLS 3, Dassel-Cokato 0
Oct. 18 results
Rochester Mayo 2, GSL 1
GSL 2, Chatfield 0
Oct. 19 results
Alden-Conger 2, GSL 1
GSL 2, Hayfield 0
Oct. 21 results
Annandale 3, Kimball 0
Girls Swimming
and Diving
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Hutchinson;6-0;6-0
Mound Westonka/HF;6-1;7-1
Orono;5-2;7-2
Waconia;4-3;6-3
Delano;4-2;5-2
Dassel-Cokato;2-4;2-6
New Prague;1-5;2-7
Litchfield;1-6;1-10
Watertown-Mayer;0-6;0-6
Oct. 15 results
Orono 95, Benilde-SM 91
St. Peter 96, New Prague 88
Buffalo 97, Dassel-Cokato 83
Football
East Central South
;Dist.;Overall
Glencoe-Silver Lake;5-1;5-3
Annandale;5-1;7-1
Litchfield;4-2;4-4
New London-Spicer;3-3;5-3
Dassel-Cokato;3-3;5-3
Holy Family Catholic;1-5;1-7
Watertown-Mayer;0-6;0-8
Oct. 16 results
Litchfield 53, NLS 35
Annandale 28, Dassel-Cokato 20
Zimmerman 20, GSL 7
Holy Family 21, Watertown-Mayer 0
Rec. Volleyball
;Overall
Dietel;54-1
Leafblad Produce;39-11
Whitcomb Bros.;23-22
Peterson;23-23
Buschette;10-32
West Central Steel;5-37
Oct. 17 results
Buschette 2, West Central Steel 1
Dietel 4, Peterson 0
Leafblad 4, Whitcomb 0
Dietel 4, Buschette 0
Peterson 4, Whitcomb 0
Leafblad 4, West Central Steel 0
State Rankings
Class 2A Volleyball (Oct. 21): 1. Stewartville, 2. Marshall, 3. North Branch, 4. Kasson-Mantorville, 5. Concordia Academy, 6. Southwest Christian, 7. Watertown-Mayer, 8. New London-Spicer, 9. Sauk Centre, 10. Belle Plaine
Class 3A Football (Oct. 21): 1. Pierz, 2. Jackson County Central, 3. Albany, 4. Stewartville, 5. Fairmont, 6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 7. Annandale, 8. Breck, 9. Cannon Falls, 10. Waseca
Class 1A Girls Cross Country (Oct. 21): 1. Perham, 2. Staples-Motley, 3. Murray County Central/F, 4. Luverne, 5. Lake City, 6. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 7. Albany, 8. Stewartville, 9. Pequot Lakes, 10. Belle Plaine
Class 1A Girls Cross Country Individuals (Oct. 21): 1. Natasha Sortland (ZMKW), 2. Morgan Gehl (Murray County Central), 3. Tenley Nelson (Luverne), 4. Ava Hill (Mesabi East), 5. Calia Chaney (Pequot Lakes), 6. Kyanna Burton (Staples-Motley), 7. Laura Thompson (Fairmont), 8. Addison Hoof (Lester Prairie/HT), 9. Kira Sweeney (Wadena-Deer Creek), 10. Jade Rypkema (Nevis), 10.
Class 1A Boys Cross Country (Oct. 21): 1. Perham, 2. West Central Area, 3. St. James Area, 4. Lac Qui Parle Valley, 5. Nova Classic Academy, 6. Staples-Motley, 7. Greenway/NK, 8. Lake City, 9. Ely, 10. Minnehaha Academy
Class 1A Boys Cross Country Individuals (Oct. 21): 1. Emmett Anderson (Staples-Motley), 2. Jacob Bright (West Central), 3. Hunter Klimek (Staples-Motley), 4. Geno Uhrbom (Greenway/NK), 5. Luke Olson (Ely), 6. Jacob McCleary (Perham), 7. Noah Stewart (Morris), 8. Tyson Mahar (East Grand Forks), 9. Cole Nowacki (Virginia), 10. Cameron Stocke (Virginia)