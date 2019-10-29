Rec. Volleyball

;Overall

Dietel;60-2

Leafblad Produce;41-15

Whitcomb Bros.;26-25

Peterson;25-27

Buschette;13-35

West Central Steel;8-40

Oct. 23 results

Buschette 2, Peterson 1

Dietel 4, Leafblad 0

Whitcomb 2, West Central 1

Dietel 2, Whitcomb 1

Leafblad 2, Buschette 1

West Central 2, Peterson 1

State Rankings

Class 1A Boys Cross Country Individuals (Oct. 28): 1. Emmett Anderson (Staples-Motley), 2. Jacob Bright (West Central), 3. Geno Uhrbom (Greenway/NK), 4. Hunter Klimek (Staples-Motley), 5. Luke Olson (Ely), 6. Brandon O’Hara (Perham), 7. Jacob McCleary (Perham), 8. Tyson Mahar (East Grand Forks), 9. Cameron Stocke (Virginia), 10. Harris Anderson (Math & Science Academy)

