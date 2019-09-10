Girls Tennis
Wright County Conference West
;Conf.;Overall
Litchfield;1-0;9-1
Mound Westonka;1-0;5-2
New London-Spicer;0-0;8-0
Annandale;0-1;9-1
Glencoe-Silver Lake;0-1;0-10
Sept. 3 results
Litchfield 6, Annandale 1
New London-S 7, BBE 0
Sept. 5 results
Litchfield 7, Belle Plaine 0
Litchfield 6, Le Sueur-Henderson 1
Mound Westonka 6, GSL 1
New London-Spicer 7, LPGE 0
Sept. 6 results
Pequot Lakes 7, GSL 0
Litchfield 6, Annandale 1 (Sept. 3)
Singles
1 - Avery Stilwell (L) defeated Jennah Groth 6-1, 6-1; 2 - Elise Bierbaum (L) def. Josie Burd 6-0, 6-1; 3 - Alyssa Ross (L) def. Olivia Honsey 3-6, 6-4, 7-5; 4 - Faith Simon (A) def. Kylie Michels 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1 - Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara (L) def. Faith Millner and Ann Roberts 7-6, 6-1; 2 - Britney Prahl and Ryanna Steinhaus (L) def. Callie Broughton and Jillian Kulm 6-1, 6-0; 3 - Kelsey Ballard and Taylor Draeger (L) def. Rilee Norgren and Ella Yeager 6-1, 6-2.
Litchfield 6, LeSueur-Henderson 1 (Sept. 5)
Singles
1-Avery Stilwell (L) def. Greta Nesbit 6-4, 6-4; 2-Elise Bierbaum (L) def. Gretchen Dwyer 6-0, 6-0; 3-Alyssa Ross (L) def. Makenna Reinhardt 6-2, 6-0; 4-Ryanna Steinhaus (L) def. Mia Schwarz 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara (L) def. Emma Seaver and Chloe Brandt 6-3, 6-3; 2-Britney Prahl and Kylie Michels (L) def. Keely Olness and Anna Pavlo; 3-Morgan Jones and Darbi Dunning (LH) def. Kelsey Ballard and Taylor Draeger 6-4, 6-3.
Litchfield 7, Belle Plaine 0 (Sept. 5)
Singles
1-Avery Stilwell (L) def. Isabella England 6-0, 6-0; 2- Elise Bierbaum (L) def. Emma Driehorst 6-0, 6-0; 3-Alyssa Ross (L) def. Elianna Fahey 6-0, 6-0; 4-Ryanna Steinhaus (L) def. Kamryn Stier 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1-Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara (L) def. Abby Bristlin and Kimberly Teal 6-0, 6-1; 2-Britney Prahl and Kylie Michels (L) def. Katie Piampiano and Kadence Bran de Leon 7-5, 6-3; 3-Kelsey Ballard and Taylor Draeger def. Courtney Eppen and Elissa Moonen 6-0, 6-2.
Volleyball
Wright County Conference West
;Conf.;Overall
Annandale;0-0;9-1
New London-Spicer;0-0;6-0
Mound Westonka;0-0;6-2
Watertown-Mayer;0-0;9-3
Dassel-Cokato;0-0;3-1
Litchfield;0-0;6-1
Glencoe-Silver Lake;0-0;2-2
Rockford;0-0;2-1
Sept. 3 results
Litchfield 3, HLWW 0
Watertown-Mayer 3, Big Lake 0
Annandale 3, Zimmerman 0
Dassel-Cokato 3, Paynesville 1
New London-S 3, Eden Valley-W 0
Rockford 3, Providence Academy 1
GSL 3, Sibley East 0
Woodbury 3, Mound Westonka 0
Sept. 5 results
Watertown-Mayer 3, Holy Family 0
Dassel-Cokato 3, Delano 0
Hutchinson 3, GSL 0
Rockford 3, Washburn 0
Mound-Westonka 3, Providence Academy 0
Sept. 7 results
Litchfield 1, Lakeview 1
Litchfield 2, RCW 0
Litchfield 2, Milbank 0
Litchfield 2, Paynesville 0
Watertown-Mayer 2, Brainerd 0
Watertown-Mayer 2, Albany 1
Watertown-Mayer 2, Sauk Centre 1
Watertown-Mayer 2, Annandale 0
Annandale 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
Annandale 2, Osakis 0
Annandale 2, Monticello 0
Litchfield 3, HLWW 0 (Sept. 3)
HL-W-W ... 27 23 18
Litchfield ... 29 25 25
Litchfield stats
Serving (aces): Sydney McCann 2, Addi Marquardt 1, Alyssa Olson 1, Kristin Foley 1, Megan Nelson 1. Set assists: Foley 34, Lily Osterberg 1, McCann 1, Olivia Holmgren 1, Kamri Driver 1. Hitting (kills): Osterberg 7, McCann 6, Foley 3, Greta Hansen 7, Colby Christensen 10, Sydney Braaten 5, Driver 1. Blocking (aces): McCann 1, Foley 1. Digs: Osterberg 7, McCann 5, Foley 9, Driver 18.
Montevideo Invite (Sept. 7)
Litchfield stats
Hitting (kills): Colby Christensen 29, Lily Osterberg 16, Sydney McCann 17, Greta Hansen 13, Kristin Foley 2, Sydney Braaten 9. Set assists: Foley 70, Osterberg 3, Addi Marquardt 2, Hansen 1, Christensen 3, Kamri Driver 3. Digs: Osterberg 13, McCann 14, Marquardt 4, Alyssa lson 2, Foley 14, Hansen 4, Kylie Ehlers 8, Megan Nelson 6, Christensen 4, Braaten 2, Driver 27. Blocking (aces): Osterberg 2, McCann 1, Foley 1, Hansen 2, Christensen 3, Braaten 3. Seving (aces): Osterberg 5, McCann 1, Marquardt 5, Olson 5, Foley 10, Ehlers 1, Driver 1
Girls Swimming
and Diving
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
M-W/Holy Family;2-0;2-0
Orono;2-0;2-0
Hutchinson;1-0;1-0
New Prague;1-0;2-1
Waconia;1-1;1-1
Delano;0-1;0-1
Dassel-Cokato;0-1;0-1
Watertown-Mayer;0-2;0-2
Litchfield;0-2;0-3
Sept. 5 results
Hutchinson 88, Watertown-Mayer 65
New Prague 60, Litchfield 40
Mound Westonka/HF 96, Delano 90
Orono 97, Waconia 89
New Prague 60, Litchfield 40
200-yard medley relay: 2. Litchfield (Ava Acker, Ava Provencher, Megann Wolter, Adallia Bruning) 2:29.47; Litchfield (Caroline Grabow, Brooke Caron, Kira Kuechle, Sadie Sorgatz) 2:54.13.
200 freestyle: 3. Grace Peterson 40.19; Wolter 2:27.87.
200 individual medley: 3. Lia Caron 2:53.31; 4. Margaret Boerema 2:53.97.
50 freestyle: 1. Ellie Brown 27.38; 4. Bruning 29.62.
Diving: 3. Emma Brown 183.30; 4. Cecilia Toenjes 144.
100 butterfly: 3. Abby Athmann 1:18.12; 4. Arin Deal 1:30.7.
100 freestyle: 1. Ellie Brown 1:00.61; 3. Grace Petersen 1:05.52.
500 freestyle: 3. Nora Lagergren 6:30.82; Megann Wolter 6:46.44.
200 freestyle relay: 2. Litchfield (Boerema, Athmann, Petersen, Ellie Brown) 1:55.44; 3. Litchfield (Alex Carlson, Cora Huhn, Adeline Lundin, Bruning) 1:58.13.
100 backstroke: 2. Lagergren 1:11.54; 4. Lundin 1:19.15.
100 breaststroke: 1. Boerema 1:19.99; 2. Grace Schmidt 1:28.98.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Litchfield (Petersen, Lagergren, Wolter, Athmann) 4:32.76; 2. Litchfield (Morgan Marthaler, Shelby Hopp, Laila Mickelson, Lia Caron) 5:19.1.
Football
East Central South
;Dist.;Overall
Dassel-Cokato;1-0;2-0
Annandale;1-0;2-0
Glencoe-Silver Lake;1-0;1-1
New London-Spicer;0-0;2-0
Holy Family Catholic;0-1;0-2
Litchfield;0-1;0-2
Watertown-Mayer;0-1;0-2
Sept. 6 results
Annandale 40, Litchfield 13
Dassel-Cokato 33, Holy Family 0
GSL 41, Watertown-Mayer 7
New London-Spicer 44, St. Cloud Cathedral 7
Rec. Volleyball
;Overall
Dietel;6-1
Leafblad Produce;6-1
Whitcomb Bros.;5-2
Peterson;5-2
Buschette;0-6
West Central Steel;0-6
Sept. 4 results
Dietel 2, Whitcomb Bros 1
Peterson 4, West Central Steel 0
Leafblad Produce 4, Buschette 0
Whitcomb Bros 4, Buschette 0
Dietel 4, West Central Steel 0
Leafblad Produce 2, Peterson 1