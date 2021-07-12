Litchfield City Council approved payment of $17,500 to Central Community Transit during its July 6 meeting, the city’s share of the rural transit service.
Litchfield partners with Meeker County, Kandiyohi County, the city of Willmar and Renville County in the public transit service. Each of the five entities pays an equal share to help fund 15 percent of the $3 million annual operational costs, while the Minnesota Department of Transportation covers 85 percent of the costs.
MnDOT also covers up to 80 percent of the cost for capital expenditures, which in 2022 will include replacement of a 19-passenger bus and a 28-passenger bus.
City Council member Ron Dingmann, who serves along with Council member Betty Allen on the CCT Joint Powers Board, said the joint operational structure with three counties and two cities “has been a good move” and “is going very well.”
The per-entity cost for CCT actually dropped from 2020, when the five units of government paid $20,500 each for the 2021 fiscal year. The reduction was due to federal pandemic relief funds, Dingmann said.
Last year was challenging for CCT, due to the pandemic, Dingmann said. Ridership plummeted from an average of 5,400 per week in February 2020 to just 562 in April when the COVID-19 pandemic forced statewide shelter in place orders and various shutdowns.
But the transit service has seen a steady bounce-back since about October as restrictions have loosened. The ridership average rose to 3,200 weekly in October 2020, to 4,500 in April this year.
“It’s been quite a comeback” Dingmann said.
“I’m just glad we have the service,” Allen added. “A lot of people depend on it.”
Council member Sarah Miller agreed, saying that her youngest child used the bus to get to school. She said she was concerned about the service continuing, and especially how to keep it affordable for families who rely on it to transport their children to preschool and other activities.
In the past, chaperones have ridden CCT buses that transport young children, but funding for the chaperones must be found. Litchfield Community Education has done fundraising to help cover fares, according to Council member Darlene Kotelnicki.
“We are looking at a way to fund chaperones,” Dingmann said.
In addition, Dingmann said, CCT’s board continues to look at other improvements, including fare collection technology to reduce contact between riders and drivers, as well as ways to expand the service’s reach through collaboration with other regional transit services in areas like Hutchinson and even St. Cloud.
“(We are) trying to connect rural Minnesota,” he said. “We’re trying to get further expansion as we go. That’s going to be our next step.”