Litchfield City Council approved its audit report, which was presented by the firm of Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing during the council’s April 18 meeting.
Among findings of the 126-page audit:
- The city’s net position was $91,486,322 at the end of fiscal year 2021.
- The net position reflected an increase of $6,276,977, which was due to an increase in governmental activities of $1,424,375 and business-type activities of $4,852,602.
- The city’s governmental funds had combined balances of $11.3 million, with approximately 14.49% available for spending at the city’s discretion.
- The general fund at the end of fiscal year 2021 showed a balance of $1.9 million, or almost 34% of the total General Fund expenditures of $5.5 million.
The city’s fund balances would cover about nine months of expenditures, according to Justin McGraw, a certified public accountant with Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing. That’s better than the recommended four- to six-month financial cushion, and the “general fund is set up to weather those delays,” if property tax payments or other expected revenue do not arrive on schedule, he said.
“The typical benchmark for fund balance sitting out there in the general fund is 35 to 50 percent of your expenditures for the year,” McGraw said in answer to a question from Council member John Carlson. “…You guys are above that.”
“One of the most important questions asked about the City’s finances is, ‘Is the City as a whole better off or worse off as a result of the year’s activities?’” the audit report said. “The Statement of Net Position and the Statement of Activities both report information about the City as a whole and about its activities in a way that helps answer this question.
“Over time, increases or decreases in the City’s net position are one indicator of whether the City’s financial health is improving or deteriorating,” the report added later. “You will need to consider other nonfinancial factors, however, to assess the overall health of the City of Litchfield.”
Governmental activities increased 4.4%, a larger increase than that in fiscal year 2020, due to a reduction in public works and public safety expenses, the audit memo explained. Meanwhile business-type activities were up 9.18%, due mostly increases in the Liquor Fund ($2,130), Sewer Fund ($803,720), Electric Fund ($3,905,073) and Water Fund ($141,679).
The report illustrates the revenue sources for both governmental and business-type activities, as well. Taxes represent 40.23% of the city’s governmental activities revenue, with grants and contributions making up 33.24% of that category. The bulk of business-type activities revenue — 86.69% — comes from fees, fines and charges for services.