When it comes to favorite scenes from Broadway musicals, it's hard to beat the iconic “76 Trombones” and “Marian the Librarian,” from “Meredith Willson's The Music Man.”
These two song-and-dance numbers are also favorites of Mitchell Douglas Evans, a 2015 Litchfield High School graduate. The difference between him and us is that he's actually on stage performing these scenes for eight shows a week as a member of the musical's ensemble cast at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
Evans, who goes by the stage name of Mitchell Douglas, joined the cast Aug. 17. He is part of what the cast calls "Music Man 2.0," which is the reopened 2021 show. The original production, which began its Main Stage run on March 6, 2020, is known as "Music Man 1.0." Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was shut down March 13, seven days after it debuted. It kicked off its second run during the 2021 Fourth of July weekend.
Evans replaced a company member who had graduated from high school and was pursuing his theater education. As of mid-November, Evans had performed his 90th show.
When it comes to favorite scenes, Evans said he favors Chanhassen's “76 Trombones” because the cast can play around and joke while on stage.
“It's just my favorite dance number where I get to be very character-ey in my performance,” he said. “I like 'Marian The Librarian' because it’s just my favorite song in the show and has been described as having the most Disney-esque blocking and it definitely feels like it too.”
While stage work is what Evans does for a living, it's not exactly work for the 24-year-old entertainer.
"This is genuinely the most fun experience I've ever had," he said. "The whole scope of it is just amazing. We come and show up for work. It's work, but playful work. To come in with all these incredible people, their own talent — things you might not think of yourself. Genuinely, it's so much fun. Everyday there is something new, new nuances. We giggle and enjoy every second of it."
While actors often live a nomadic existences due to the nature of their work, Evans, fortunately, knows what he's doing for the next couple of months — he's working through the run of "The Music Man," which ends Jan. 22.
"The job security Chanhassen provides is outstanding and unheard of," he said.
IN THE BEGINNING
Job security wasn't something Evans worried about growing up on a farm, north of Litchfield. The third of four boys in the family of Tom and Lisa Cox.
“My dad's father built the farm from the ground up, it's legacy,” Evans said. “My two older brothers are in the family business, which is Bobcat machinery. I've always worked my whole life, but the only job I was fired from was the family business.”
It's a good thing he had other skills. He started performing on stage in the eighth grade, but said he has been “singing and dancing my way through life since I could walk and talk!”
"Being a little theater kid it can be tricky in a small town like Litchfield," he said. "They see that light and that passion and were so supportive."
Evans' first stage role was playing one of the Lollipop kids in a production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
“Our choir director was helping with it and he recruited a bunch of us choir kids to be munchkins," he said. "It took off from there.”
As a high school student, he started doing the Litchfield High School fall musicals.
“I always, always loved to sing and started in church,” he said. “I sang with different youth choirs throughout town. I always did choir, loved to feel the beat of the music. It blossomed into this passion and hobby I've turned into a career.”
It was a high school trip to New York City that led Evans to consider a stage career. During the trip, the students attended a workshop featuring the cast members of the Broadway play “Wicked.”
“We sang one of the opening songs,” he remembered. “Afterward, one of the accompanists asked me if I had considered (a career) in musical theater, singing? I laughed it off and moved on. That night we saw 'Wicked' — the way the orchestra played, the opening sequence in powerful, an exciting spectacle. Our seats were in the balcony and although every person on stage was the size of an ant, when the orchestra played the overture, my heart just shifted. That was it for me. This was going to be my life. It was so magical.”
Facing his high school graduation in 2015, it was time for Evans to think about college. He admitted he hadn't set himself up for a lot of opportunities. Fortunately, two schools in Minnesota had excellent theater departments — Minnesota State University at Mankato and the University of Minnesota at Duluth.
"When it came down to it, I was accepted into Mankato," he said. "It was a blessing in disguise. In my four years, I did 23 productions and that's unheard of. It was crazy."
Following his college graduation in 2019, Evans hit the grind to find the gig. He said he was lucky because he was booked right away by a small theater company in Minneapolis. It was the first off-Broadway company to produce “Night of the Living Dead: The Musical.” He was cast as the lead.
LIFE ON THE HIGH SEAS
“After that, I booked my dream with a cruise line,” he said. “I closed the show on a Sunday, stayed with my parents for one night and then flew out to Florida. It was all right before the pandemic. We were three months on the sea before we all got back home.”