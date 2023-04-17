Litchfield Middle School teachers recently selected Fifth-graders of the Month for March. Following are the five students chosen, along with comments about each, as submitted by teachers:
Ellis Johnson
Ellis is such a positive role model for her classmates. Ellis is such a respectfully sarcastic and fun student. She brings a sense of joy to our classes. Not only does she bring a positive vibe to the classroom, but she is always working hard to stay on top of her work. She puts forth her best effort into her academics. She is a supportive, caring, and fun student to have in class. Thanks for all of your hard work Ellis!
Adriana Swanson
Adriana has an outstanding work ethic. She works hard in every class and stays on top of her missing work. Self-advocacy and getting along with a variety of personalities are some of her strengths. Adriana shows strong participation in all her classes and is well-respected by her peers. She is polite, kind and considerate. Adriana sets a great example for her peers by using time wisely and showing strong engagement in class. Keep up the great work, Adriana!
Bryson Rotzien
Bryson is an excellent role model for his classmates. Bryson works hard on his assignments, and other students follow his example. He also does a great job of holding classmates accountable by reminding them to listen to the teacher and follow directions. When having a classroom discussion, Bryson frequently raises his hand and offers meaningful insights. Nice job Bryson!
Emily Kruger
Emily not only brings her academic strengths to class, but her bubbly and welcoming personality as well. Emily has shown a great sense of effort and determination when completing any task at hand and in her daily work. Emily’s kind heart and inclusiveness is appreciated by everyone in the school. Keep being exceptional, Emily!
Kailyn Kellner
Kailyn has shown to be a very hard worker in her classes. She is always respectful to her classmates and is always willing to help others. Kailyn was a straight “A” student this past quarter and has shown impressive effort to achieve that. Kailyn can always be seen with a big smile on her face, and is a student who can be viewed as a strong leader for her fifth grade class!