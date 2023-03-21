Litchfield Middle School teachers recently selected Students of the Month for February. Following are the five students chosen, along with comments about each, as submitted by teachers:
Annika Dille
Annika is a quiet and hardworking student. Annika is an excellent student, she is always prepared for class and knows what to do and will get started right away. Annika is a good role model for her classmates, when absent she works diligently to get materials needed and get caught up as soon as possible. Annika is easy to partner up with a variety of students and have success. Annika is very quiet, but when she is with her friends her personality and smile breaks out.
Leyton Cziok
Leyton is such an outgoing, fun, and positive student in class. Leyton heard that the highest score of AR points was 300 AR points, so he made it a goal to surpass that. He is our record holder for AR points in 5th grade. He sets a good example for other students and pushes other students to achieve their goals. He challenges himself to achieve higher. Keep working towards achieving those goals, Leyton!
Madelyn Johnson
Madelyn is a superb example of what it means to be a Litchfield Dragon. She is an active participant in all classroom discussions, provides thoughtful insights and questions and completes exemplary academic work. Madelyn also is always willing to help others and is a positive role model for her classmates. Thanks for being such an awesome student!
Milo Hofius
Milo is a strong student who works very hard. He is engaged and does a great job participating in class discussions. Milo is polite, kind, helpful, and uses his time wisely. He remembers his materials for class and he helps his classmates. If he doesn’t know something, he asks and is a strong model of self-advocacy. Keep up the good work, Milo!
Donald Weimer
Donnie is the bright smile to everyone’s day. When you ask Donnie to do anything, he does it and does it with a smile on his face. Donnie brightens up the school with his outgoing and funny personality. Donnie brings life to every room and every person he encounters on a daily basis. Donnie is very confident and high spirited around everyone and everyone loves to be around Donnie. Keep being the bright part of everyone’s day Donnie!