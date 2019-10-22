Back over the net
Buy Now

Litchfield junior Sydney McCann taps the ball back over the net during the Dragons’ match against Mound Westonka earlier this season. The Dragons open the Section 3AA-North tournament Thursday with a home match.

 FILE PHOTO

Litchfield will play a home match in the first round of the playoffs after earning the fourth seed in the Section 3AA-North volleyball tournament.

The Dragons will play fifth-seeded Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at 7 p.m. Thursday at the LHS gym.

New London-Spicer earned the top seed in Section 3AA-North and will face eighth-seeded Montevideo. Other first-round games, all scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, have seventh-seeded Paynesville traveling to second-seeded Redwood Valley, and No. 6 Minnewaska playing at third-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins.

Second-round matches are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the highest seed.

If it reaches the second round, Litchfield would play the winner of the New London-Spicer/Montevideo contest.

Tags

Recommended for you