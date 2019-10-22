Litchfield will play a home match in the first round of the playoffs after earning the fourth seed in the Section 3AA-North volleyball tournament.
The Dragons will play fifth-seeded Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at 7 p.m. Thursday at the LHS gym.
New London-Spicer earned the top seed in Section 3AA-North and will face eighth-seeded Montevideo. Other first-round games, all scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, have seventh-seeded Paynesville traveling to second-seeded Redwood Valley, and No. 6 Minnewaska playing at third-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins.
Second-round matches are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the highest seed.
If it reaches the second round, Litchfield would play the winner of the New London-Spicer/Montevideo contest.