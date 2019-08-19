Updated through Aug. 18

Girls Tennis 

Wright County Conference West

 ;Conf.;Overall 

New London-Spicer;0-0;3-0

Mound Westonka; 0-0;3-0

Annandale;0-0;2-0

Litchfield;0-0;0-0

Glencoe-Silver Lake;0-0;0-1

Aug. 16 results

New London-Spicer 7, Little Falls 0

New London-Spicer 5, Staples Motley 2

New London-Spicer 5, Pierz 2

St. Peter 6, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1

Mound Westonka 5, Moorhead 2

Mound Westonka 6, Crookston 1

Mound Westonka 6, Roseau 1

Aug. 17 results

Annandale 7, Belle Plaine 0

Annandale 7, Long Prairie- Grey Eagle 0

