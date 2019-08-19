Updated through Aug. 18
Girls Tennis
Wright County Conference West
;Conf.;Overall
New London-Spicer;0-0;3-0
Mound Westonka; 0-0;3-0
Annandale;0-0;2-0
Litchfield;0-0;0-0
Glencoe-Silver Lake;0-0;0-1
Aug. 16 results
New London-Spicer 7, Little Falls 0
New London-Spicer 5, Staples Motley 2
New London-Spicer 5, Pierz 2
St. Peter 6, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1
Mound Westonka 5, Moorhead 2
Mound Westonka 6, Crookston 1
Mound Westonka 6, Roseau 1
Aug. 17 results
Annandale 7, Belle Plaine 0
Annandale 7, Long Prairie- Grey Eagle 0