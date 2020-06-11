One of the Litchfield teenagers injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday, June 5, has died.
Dylan Falling, 16, suffered critical injuries when his vehicle collided with one driven by Dennis Plamann, 34, of Dassel at the intersection of State Highway 24 and 675th Avenue.
Falling was trapped in his vehicle and extricated by fire and rescue personnel. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link helicopter with critical injuries. He died Wednesday at HCMC.
Plamann was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link helicopter with injuries that were not life threatening.
Daniel "Winky" Estrada, 16, of Watkins, who was a passenger in Falling's vehicle, was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. He was treated and released.
Meeker County Sheriff's deputies, Litchfield Fire, Litchfield Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene, according to the sheriff's news release. The accident investigation is ongoing, but alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the release said.