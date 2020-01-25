Nobody ever said wedding planning was easy. Between picking the venue, finding your dress and hiring vendors – not to mention preparing for married life – it’s no wonder that little details often fall through the cracks.
While it’s impossible to be prepared for every contingency, here are a few common to-do’s brides often forget to add to their wedding day checklist.
1. Have a backup plan
Bad weather can happen in any season, so make sure you have a contingency plan in place.
“A lot of couples just push (a bad weather plan) to the side and think something will magically protect their big day from rain. Especially if it's an outdoor wedding, make sure you have a tent rental on hold just in case,” says Carly Okoth, Lead Planner at Willow Planning in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.
2. Bring your marriage license
Ensure you’re officially married by remembering to bring your license to the ceremony. Research your local jurisdiction’s rules for applying for a marriage license and start gathering documentation early to prevent missing important deadlines.
3. Take care of your party
Avoid having hungry bridesmaids or groomsmen on your hands by arranging for food while you’re all getting ready.
“Make sure it's somewhat healthy and not something fried that will make you feel gross,” advises Okoth.
Also, don’t forget to arrange for transportation if your wedding party is getting ready off-site or if the ceremony is in a different venue from the reception. That way, you can ensure everyone arrives safely and on time!
4. Add extra seats and place settings
No matter how many reminders you’ve sent to guests to RSVP, someone will inevitably show up last minute. Ensure they aren’t left standing in the back by adding a few extra chairs to your ceremony — just in case.
The same goes for place settings at the reception. “There's always a chance of a broken glass, or something of that nature. Make sure to have a few extra place settings, and more than enough forks for dessert!” says Okoth.
5. Pack an emergency kit
If a small disaster does strike, be prepared by packing a wedding day “emergency kit” of the following essentials:
- Sewing kit with safety pins, thread, scissors and needles
- Double sided tape (for hemming pants or fixing clothing gaps)
- Clear nail polish (for stopping runs in tights or hose)
- Tweezers
- Blotting papers (for keep shininess at bay)
- Breath mints and dental floss
- Tissues
- Hairspray and bobby pins
- Stain remover
- Bandages
- Pain reliever
6. Break in your shoes
Don’t let uncomfortable shoes or worse, blisters, keep you from dancing the night away at your reception. Take the time to break in new shoes in the weeks leading up to the wedding. You might also consider bringing a backup pair of flats — just in case!
7. Get a good night’s sleep
Even though you’re sure to be feeling excited and nervous, try to go to bed at a decent time the night before your wedding. Don’t plan on completing last minute tasks, like putting together favors, or having one too many celebratory beverages at the bar. Also, drink plenty of water so you can wake up with glowing, refreshed skin!
8. Enjoy the milestones
“I try to encourage all of my couples to take time to decompress and talk about the future! Don't forget your wedding day is also a celebration of your unity,” says Okoth. “Also celebrate all the wedding planning milestones. Got your marriage license? Break out the mini champagne bottles! Booked all your vendors? Time for a night out!”