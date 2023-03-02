Hutchinson ceramicists Andrew and Molly Rivera, and photographer Justin Beck are taking their work on the road this month to showcase it in Minnesota communities. The Riveras are exhibiting in Marshall, while Beck has his work at Sacred Heart.
For the first time, Hutchinson artists are showing their work at the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council Gallery in Marshall. Ceramic artists Andrew and Molly Rivera of Terraform Clay Studio are exhibiting in their show titled "Marigolds & Thistle," March 9 through April 28. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The show is described as "... a celebration of lived experience, heritage, identity, and personal narrative. The title is a reference to the flowers that symbolize each artist as individuals, and the process of self-discovery as they transition through seasons of life."
An artist reception with live music by The Mad Hatters is 5-7 Thursday, March 9, at the SMAC Gallery, 509 W. Main St., Marshall. A virtual reception and Artist Talk is also scheduled via Zoom 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Join the Zoom meeting at Meeting ID: 849 1376 6476; Passcode: 415122. If you would prefer a private viewing or need to coordinate a visit outside regular office hours, email: info@swmnarts.org.
Molly is the executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. She is a SMAC grantee, most recently she received funding to work on a kiln installation project.
Andrew is a studio potter at Clay Coyote Pottery and works in his home ceramics studio, as well as teaches classes locally and in the Twin Cities. He is also a SMAC grantee, most recently receiving recognition for his work through an Advanced Artist Fellowship in November 2022.
MEET JUSTIN BECK
The Hutchinson native his black-and-white photographs in an exhibit titled "Eulogies," at the Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island. An artist reception is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Gallery hours re 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
It was 2014, when Beck kindled his interest in photography.
"I had a desire to photograph traditional landscapes, but initially I struggled with subject matter as rural Minnesota isn't exactly known for grand vistas," he said.
It was through social media and discovering American photographers such as David Plowden, Stephen Shore and Walker Evans that he hit upon his subject matter — decaying architecture and rural Americana.
"My work examines the impermanence and death of a bygone era that many describe as the 'American Dream,' Beck wrote in his artist's statement. "It is an evolving photographic eulogy for a past way of life. I have a kinship with the rural landscapes around me and it connects me to the land and history of rural America. The work offers modern audiences an escape to mourn the loss of our past and inspire future possibilities for our landscape."
To learn more, about Justin Beck, visit www.justin-beck.com. For more information about the exhibit, call 329-365-1011, or email birdislandculture@gmail.com.