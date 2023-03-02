I was born and raised in Hutchinson, Minnesota - a small town of about 14,000 people. In 2014 I gained an interest in photography to scratch a creative itch. I had a desire to photograph traditional landscapes, but initially I struggled with subject matter as rural Minnesota isn't exactly known for grand vistas.
Through social media and discovering great American photographers like David Plowden, Stephen Shore, and Walker Evans, I discovered an aesthetic of decaying architecture and rural Americana. This newfound aesthetic made me feel a new connection to the rural landscape. I was compelled to venture out into the unknown and chase that feeling.
"My work examines the impermanence and death of a bygone era that many describe as the 'American Dream,' Beck wrote in his artist's statement. "It is an evolving photographic eulogy for a past way of life. I have a kinship with the rural landscapes around me and it connects me to the land and history of rural America. The work offers modern audiences an escape to mourn the loss of our past and inspire future possibilities for our landscape."