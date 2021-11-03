Each of the 13 Catholic elementary schools in the Diocese of New Ulm — including St. Anastasia in Hutchinson, School of St. Philip in Litchfield, and Holy Trinity in Winsted — has the opportunity to receive a $25,000 matching grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.
The “Challenge Matching Grant” requires that each school raise $25,000 by the end of December 2021 from either new donors or an “increased” gift from current donors.
In addition, the Diocese of New Ulm's Office of Catholic Schools has been given a $50,000 Challenge Matching Grant with the same conditions. This means, combined, Catholic schools in the diocese will receive $750,000 when both the diocese and the 13 Catholic schools meet their Challenge goal!
“This is an all-or-nothing challenge,” said Dr. Michelle Kramer, director of the Office of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of New Ulm. “Given the brief timeline, it won’t be easy, but it is achievable."
“Gifts that are from first-time contributors to the school or the diocese will count towards the challenge," she explained. “Or, if those who already donate raise the amount of their last gift, the increase counts towards the challenge also.”
Money raised by each school from the $25,000 Challenge will be used as determined by the school. Money raised by the diocesan Office of Catholic Schools $50,000 Challenge will support all the Catholic schools in the diocese.
“If successful, this incredible opportunity will enable the diocese to provide local grants to Catholic schools by financially helping support their marketing and enrollment initiatives,” Kramer said.
Kramer said the money would also allow for ongoing training for teachers, particularly in assisting them to adapt instruction to meet the needs of individual students by working with standardized test data and through the use of instructional technology.