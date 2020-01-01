Known as the “steel highway,” the railroads linked America, coast to coast, and city to town. Prior to its arrival, people and goods were transported via stagecoach or wagon. The coming of the “iron horse” changed all that.
It took a stagecoach traveling from Missouri to California about 25 day to make the trip, the train could do it in four days. It was revolutionary and contributed mightily to America’s expansion and the industrial age.
Minnesota gained legal existence as the Minnesota Territory in 1849. It became the 32nd state on May 11, 1858. The Minnesota & Pacific Railroad arrived in between.
It was granted nearly 2.46 million acres of land with a goal of developing a rail line from St. Paul to Breckenridge, Minnesota, and a branch rail line to St. Cloud. However, M&P went bankrupt in 1860, and the Minnesota Legislature purchased M&P assets for $1,000. In 1862 the St. Paul & Pacific Railroad Company, SP&P for short, formed from the land and assets of M&P.
Litchfield was platted in 1869 when the SP&P railroad line was extended to the area. The railroad provided the platting north of the tracks after the land was purchased from George B. Waller Sr.
Waller had a shack, an apple orchard and a beet field on the land in 1858. George Weisel owned land south of the railroad tracks. This land was platted by the SP&P railroad in October 1869.
When the town decided to form, it was suggested it be named Ness. However, it was named after a major railroad stockholder E. Darwin Litchfield and his brothers Egbert E. and Edwin Clark Litchfield.
The railroad deeded three blocks to public use. Block 53 became Central Park, Block 33 became Ness Park, both designated to the village of Litchfield. In the Weisel’s addition, south of the railroad tracks, Block 87 was deeded for public use and became South Park. Block 74 was deeded to Meeker County for public use. In November 1869, the people of Meeker County voted to move the county seat from Forest City to Litchfield.
Prior to the completion of the railroad tracks into Litchfield, the tracks had ended three miles west of Dassel. It cost $1.50 per person to be taken by wagon from Dassel to Litchfield. In Litchfield’s early years, SP&P railroad, with the state of Minnesota to encourage immigrants to settle along railroad routes.
FIRST DEPOT OPENS IN LITCHFIELD
Litchfield Depot opened in 1869. The first train arrived July 4, 1869. On board were railroad executives William B. Litchfield, Bernhardt Dassel and Francis Delano. The first working train arrived Aug. 13, 1869. It was a construction train. The railroad workers were paid from the train’s “pay car” by Bernard Dassel.
William Crooks Engine No. 1, the railroad’s first locomotive, brought the first ladies to town. Marietta Porter arrived Aug. 26, 1869, and Mary L. Pixley arrived the next day. The William Crooks was restored to operating condition in 1908 for James J. Hill’s 70th birthday and can be seen at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth.
The first depot, made of wood, was damaged by fire May 26, 1899. Repairs were made but James J. Hill, president of Great Northern railroad, decided in July 1901 to replace it.
The original depot was cut in two, moved and became two houses. Auggie Anderson and his parents lived in one half of the old wooden depot. That half was located south of the “new” library on South Marshall Avenue. On March 19, 2019, it was saved from demolition and moved to the Forest City Thresher’s property. The other half of the original depot is a private home on Lake Minnebelle, south of Litchfield.
The new brick depot was dedicated on Jan. 9, 1902. Every day at 11 a.m., the current time was sent by telegraph to the depot. Residents would stop by the depot each morning to set their watches.
Jeanie Schoultz Doran said she remembers going into the depot and listening to the “dot-dot-dash of the telegrapher.” She never received a telegraph. Auggie Anderson said he remembers receiving telegraphs when relatives died across the country and a relative returning from military service sent a telegram saying, “I will be at Fort Snelling. Come pick me up.” He said he also remembers telegrams being “on yellow paper with messages taped on them.”
Residents, if they had nothing better to do, would head to the depot when a train arrived and see who was coming to town and maybe pick up packages or freight.
Litchfield had three spurs off the main line. The spurs led to the Minnesota Dakota Elevator Company, Northwestern Elevator Company, Litchfield Roller Mills, Shaw and Emlers Elevator Company and Flyn Brothers Elevator Company. The north spur also serviced a lumber operation, a farm implement company, and a few other businesses that brought goods in by rail.
On Jan. 23, 1908, the Farmer’s Club of Meeker County was formed at a meeting at the Litchfield Opera House. Dues were 25 cents. One of the group’s first actions was to form the Farmers Shipping Association. The first year, 1908, 14 rail cars of cattle were shipped.
On March 31, 1921, the Minnesota Cooperative Creamery Association with Litchfield being unit No. 1 — the first Land ‘O Lakes plant (now First District) — had the goal of standardizing the output of butter and facilitate rail car lot shipments to the right markets. In 1921 they reported they had shipped more than 60 rail car loads of butter and saved $6,000 on freight.
Doran said she lived, since her birth in 1934 to present day, about 200 feet south of the railroad tracks.
“Right now there is a train freight train rumbling past — windows rattling, house shaking,” Doran said. “The tracks, right of way and woods were a playground for all the neighborhood kids. Trains would unload coal for the power plant. We picked up spilled coal and brought it home for our furnaces.”
Anderson said his father’s Litchfield Bottling Works was near the railroad tracks.
“Hobos would ask where they could get a hot meal and father would send them the two blocks to the yellow stucco house,’’ he said. “Father would call ahead and she would have a meal ready for them. She would send them down to the basement and bring the hobos a good meal.”
Anderson said he recalled the arm coming out from the depot where a mail sack would be hung and a passing train would try to catch it as it flew past.
“Sometimes they would miss, and the paper would be flying all over,” he said.
He also remembers the ice house by the Carnegie library where they harvested ice from Lake Ripley to put in the “ice box cars.”
Unfortunately, over the years there were many tragedies. Doran said she remembers the day her neighbors, Karl Wickstrom and his daughter Lila Mae, died at the Holcombe crossing after church in the winter of 1945.
“We heard the train whistle blowing, over and over,” Doran said. “It sounded like moaning, wailing. We soon found out the reason. Our friends died that day.”
CHANGING TIMES
Passenger trains ran along this line until 1971 when service was cut back to just the Empire Builder that connected Minneapolis to Seattle. The Empire Builder changed to its modern routing along the Staples Subdivision in late 1979 when the North Coast Hiawatha ended service.
The brick depot was demolished by the railroad in 1985 due to advanced deterioration and it was too close to the tracks as modern rail cars carry wider loads. The railroad did not give Litchfield much advance notice of the demolition. Some residents were upset they were not given some time to come up with a plan to save the depot.
Its deteriorated condition was partially due to its location between two tracks. The pounding of the many daily trains caused the depot to sink in places. The fact the depot was too close to the tracks really sealed the depot’s fate.