I have been working from home since March. It’s one thing to come home from work, throw your stuff on the counter and move on. It’s a different ballgame when you work and play in the same space day after day.
I have discovered that I didn’t mind my kitchen until I had to cook in it. It’s no fun when you have to dig through the cupboard for the garlic powder or hunt through wooden spoons and measuring cups for a wire whisk. I learned very quickly, it’s one thing to whip up something quick every now and again and it’s a different situation when it becomes 3 meals a day, 7 days a week.
As I sat at my kitchen table, I pondered what to do. I have limited counter space, so I didn’t want to clutter what I had with all sorts of gadgets. I also wanted easy access to what I needed when I needed it. It became clear that I had open real estate on the side of my refrigerator. The question was how to use it. I didn’t want to drill holes in the fridge for shelves, so I wondered were there magnetic shelves available?
I believe it was Matthew who wrote, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.” I took his advice. It wasn’t long before I found the perfect magnetic shelves and magnetic knife strip.
The result was that my spices were removed from the cupboard and placed on the handy shelves next to the stove where I would use them and my knives were within easy reach. It’s amazing how much my life improved with these simple and affordable improvements.
I wasn’t the only one who made use of the time at home. I asked on social media what home improvement projects people tackled and many responded reporting on their large and small efforts. Here are some of their stories.
“We did our whole bathroom.” — Rick and Sheri Smith
”My son-in-law and I painted the front room at the cabin. I also painted the basement staircase at home and replaced the under cabinet lights and painted the back splash in the kitchen.” — Cheryl Schmidt
“We called them our ‘covid projects.’ We built a 12x24 floating deck and also a raised garden!” —Shelley Landfair
“I was able to have a lot of improvements done to my home with the help of some talented, helpful, people. I hired a landscaper to remove the old and install new, updated low voltage lights around the garden area, plus some ornamental solar lights were added, painting and carpenter jobs, and new carpet installed on my screened-in porch. Enjoying all of it so much.” — Maxine Engwall
“I redid the kitchen.” — Diane Leonard and Rose Schrupp
“Decided to bury the sump pump lines and downspouts, which then turned into also building a patio. The sump pump lines are done, and all but one of the down spouts are done. The hole for the patio is dug and graded and ready for the next step. We would’ve gotten more done, but the fuel line on our pickup started leaking and carrying crushed gravel in it seemed risky. My husband’s now working on the pickup, and if that doesn’t improve we’ll be looking at pickups. I would describe our project as a domino effect!” — Sara Johnson Redekopp
“We remodeled our bathroom and put in patio pavers and some new landscaping around the house. Right now taking the old wallpaper off the wall in kitchen.” — Ranee Krueger
“When our landscaper continued to postpone our start date, we decided to tackle it ourselves. Paver patio, three retaining walls, soil addition and seeding. Now waiting for the grass seed to germinate. Saved $15,000!” — Pam Karg
“It inspired us to move out of the Cities so we could be closer to family. With the move came making some of our space into a school area since we don’t anticipate our kids going back in September due to their health needs.” — Leah Lundgren Spring
“I rearranged my ‘memory room’ and in process of organizing all of my pictures and making scrapbooks.” — Nancy June Brown
“We live in my late mom’s townhome and finally sorted through totes of the little stuff. Laughed and cried a little. Now have lots of miscellaneous cards, lots of note paper and a cookbook called ‘The Joy of Jello’ … it took 3 years.” — Sandy Norgaard Dietz
“For once, work slowed down enough at 3M, so we weren’t working crazy amounts of overtime due to the pandemic. Because of that we were finally able to have the time to build an indoor fish pond that I never thought I’d ever have the time to do. It still needs some finishing touches here and there but I’m happy to see it set up!” — RebeKa Cruz
“I painted my bedroom. Working on the entryway and then the kitchen.” — Susan Kubasch
“We did two decks and currently working on my kitchen.” — Veronica Mattson
“My husband insulated and dry walled the entire garage.” — Emily Probst
“My husband built a buffet in our dining room, just waiting on counter top. Now he’s rebuilding our kitchen cabinets to match. All new appliances are ordered too, flooring is ordered.” — Sandy Reinke Hruby
“Our deck.” — Kathy Berghuis
“Because of covid I had to pivot my business significantly and no longer hold in-person shopping events, so I ramped up my in-home client projects instead. I received numerous messages from homeowners saying things like ‘I’ve been home for weeks, I’m sick of staring at my ugly cabinets, come paint them!’ I also hosted an online workshop for those that wanted to DIY their cabinetry themselves.” — Amber Haugen
“We are nearly complete with our landscaping projects, which included rocking a retaining wall, rock edging the house and elective cap box, moving a mailbox, planting perennial flowers, bushes and trees, laying sod, and pouring and stamping a concrete patio.” — Kari Wendroth
“I’ve also been painting. I painted the second bedroom and my fireplace, woodwork and doors. I also tackled painting a table, two dressers, a bed and two nightstands.” — JoAnne Brooks Gabrielson
”Well with me out of work, we repainted the dining room and living room, tore out carpet and we’re in the middle of learning to lay flooring. Eventually every room in the house we are in will be done. I was not looking forward to sitting around during Covid-19, so with talking to my hubby and our landlord I went at it. In a few short months I pray we will be able to buy the house. But for now I am happy that the landlord likes us and is willing to let us make this house our home.” — Tammy Manuela