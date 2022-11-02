American Legion Auxiliary President Donna Telecky, secretary Renee Clabo, and members Betty Schlueter, Jeanne Ray and Ardell Runke attended the 87th annual Fall Conference Oct.27-29. The event was hosted by the American Legion Convention Corp. and it took place at Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.
State President Mary Kuperus was the presiding officer. For her Department President's Project, she has chosen the Meditation Rooms at the three new Minnesota veterans homes. She is hoping to raise $10,000 for each home.
Kuperus' Fall Conference project collecting clothing for the St. Cloud VA Health Care Center's Clothing Room.
Throughout the conference the Department chairs presented their programs for this Auxiliary year. “Just Ask” sessions gave the membership the opportunity to ask questions about the various programs. Also addressing the conference was the Northwestern Division Vice President Marlene Boyer of North Dakota.
For more information about the American Legion Auxiliary, call Donna Telecky at 320-587-4565.