Bemidji State University announced its list of scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 school year, with more than 900 scholarships valued at $1.2 million distributed by the BSU Alumni & Foundation. Several local students were among those who received scholarships.
Glencoe:
- Grayson Maresh, junior, environmental studies, Enbridge Energy Scholarship
Hutchinson:
- Brett Baumgartener, freshman, environmental studies, Robert and Jeanette Welle Scholarship
- Tate Card, freshman, aquatic biology, George W. Neilson Admission Scholarship
Silver Lake:
- Megan Fehrenbach, freshman, elementary education, Francis Johnson Scholarship
Winsted:
- Anthony Fiecke, sophomore, project management, Dr. Elwood Largis Family Scholarship
- Colby King, junior, political science, League of Women Voters Bemidji Area-M Parker/R Brune Mangelsdorf Memorial Scholarship