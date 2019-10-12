Bemidji State University announced its list of scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 school year, with more than 900 scholarships valued at $1.2 million distributed by the BSU Alumni & Foundation. Several local students were among those who received scholarships.

Glencoe:

  • Grayson Maresh, junior, environmental studies, Enbridge Energy Scholarship

Hutchinson:

  • Brett Baumgartener, freshman, environmental studies, Robert and Jeanette Welle Scholarship
  • Tate Card, freshman, aquatic biology, George W. Neilson Admission Scholarship

Silver Lake:

  • Megan Fehrenbach, freshman, elementary education, Francis Johnson Scholarship

Winsted:

  • Anthony Fiecke, sophomore, project management, Dr. Elwood Largis Family Scholarship
  • Colby King, junior, political science, League of Women Voters Bemidji Area-M Parker/R Brune Mangelsdorf Memorial Scholarship

