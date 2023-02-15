If you're looking for an antidote to cabin fever, let your fingers do your walking. Tickets are on sale for two local productions: Litchfield Community Theatre's "Clue" and the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato's "Endings: An Evening of One-Act Plays."
But before we get to those stage productions, let's talk about the Hutchinson Theatre Company. After a two-year hiatus, the group came back Saturday night with a gala that drew a crowd at Art's Place in downtown Hutchinson. Guests were feted to appetizers and signature drinks by Elbows Allowed, a catering firm in Cokato, and an interactive murder mystery that challenged guests to figure out whodunit.
The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the 2023 season:
- "Little Shop of Horrors," July 13-15, July 20-22. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.
- "Steel Magnolias," Nov. 9-11, Nov. 17-19, at Crow River Winery. The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, an eccentric millionaire; Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader; M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby is about to marry a “good ole boy.” The play touches on the importance of friends, their strength and love for each other to tell a touching and funny story.
- "Becoming Shakespeare, Aug. 3-4. YoungStars is an annual 4-week theater educational workshop for area youth who have completed grades 4-8. This year’s play is "Becoming Shakespeare." If you'd like to know how young Will became a playwright, the play answers that question in the funniest way possible.
- "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," Dec. 9-11. This beloved American holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds one fateful Christmas Eve.
Also new is HTC Game Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and Tuesday, April 18, at Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This is an opportunity to play fun games and participate in situations designed to push your abilities and discover new strengths. Advance registration is required for planning. Save your place by calling the art center at 320-587-7278.
For more about Hutchinson Theatre Company, season tickets, audition notices and more, visit www.facebook.com/hutchinsontheatre/ or www.hutchtheatre.org.
LITCHFIELD COMMUNITY THEATRE HAS A 'CLUE' FOR LAUGHS
If you haven’t seen a Litchfield Community Theatre production lately, you should really get a “Clue.”
No, really. You don’t need to be a super sleuth to enjoy LCT’s winter play “Clue,” which is set to take the stage for three shows Feb. 17-19 at Bernie Aaker Auditorium in Litchfield.
The play, based on the Hasbro board game and 1985 Paramount movie, tells the story of six mysterious guests who come together for an unusual dinner party at a remote mansion, where murder and blackmail are on the menu. The host turns up dead, and all of the guests become suspects.
They’re the usual suspects, if you will, or at least characters familiar to those who have played the board game — Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White, Colonel Mustard, Mr. Green, Wadsworth and Yvette.
Jennifer L. Thompson is making her directorial debut for Litchfield Community Theatre with this farce-meets-murder-mystery.
Actors include Casey Riebe playing Wadsworth, Joy Parker as Yvette, Jennifer Schwartz as Miss Scarlet, Cali Ficker as Mrs. Peacock, Barb Parker as Mrs. White, Joe Berube as Colonel Mustard, Dillon Crowe as Mr. Green and Austin Lease as Professor Plum.
Other cast members, who play multiple roles, include Gracie Miller, Steve Schmitt and Zac Hoffman.
Litchfield Community Theatre resumed a winter show last year after a hiatus of several years. That show, “The Big Five-Oh,” also saw a first-time director in Ben Jenum, who’d previously acted in a number of LCT shows.
Along with the cast, the show includes a crew that includes stage manager Erin Dollerschell, costumer Darlene Kotelnicki, light master Pat Hansen, sound board operators Spencer Beecroft, Don Manuel and Janson Vanderpol, and a set construction crew of Dennis Gartner, Mark Hulterstrum, Rick Searl and Mark Langmo.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N Holcombe Ave., Litchfield.
Tickets are available online through the Litchfield Community Education website, www.litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com/tickets, by phone at 320-693-2354, on at the Community Ed office at 307 Sixth St. E., Suite 110, Litchfield. Reserved seating is $15, and general admission is $10.
— Brent Schacherer
AN EVENING OF ONE ACT PLAYS OPENS FEB. 17
The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are hosting "Endings: An Evening of One-Act Plays." To be clear, it's five shows in one evening. Tickets are on sale for the six-show run: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, Feb. 24-25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26, at the Dassel History Center.
No, you don't have to bring your blanket and pillow. The plays are short — only one act — and feature the following:
- "Hidden in this Picture" by Aaron Sorkin. Linda Metcalf is directing this play that's about a movie that's three weeks behind schedule and $6 million over budget. Now the sun is setting with only 11 minutes left to film, before the bigwigs shut production down. Then three cows gradually wander into the panoramic scene.
- "The End of the Beginning" by Sean O'Casey. Director David Metcalf is directing one of O'Casey's few comedies. It's the story of an Irish farmer and his wife who argue about which of them has the toughest job. They agree to switch duties for a day and then compare who succeeds best — with catastrophic results.
- "Death Knocks" by Woody Allen. Nat Ackermann is on his bed reading when a mysterious figure climbs through his window and claims to be Death. Death is a little nervous; it's his first day on the job. Nat suggests that they play gin rummy. If Nat wins, he doesn't have to go to the Happy Hunting Ground for 24 hours. Director is Tom Nelson.
- "Animal" by Oliver Hailly. Claire Marie’s mother is frustrated. She has people coming for a celebration and her 12 year-old daughter has climbed a tree and will not come down. Director is David Metcalf.
- "Clear Glass Marbles" by Jane Martin. Laurie's mother was diagnosed with cancer. But she decides to deal with it on her own terms. Laurie recounts the process. Funny, poignant and bittersweet. Director is Jack Neveaux.
In other news ... Thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council, the FungusAmongus Players were able to purchase a new sound system, complete with wireless mics, a mixer board and four speakers. What this means for the audience is better sound indoors, as well as improved sound for outdoor performances.
Next up for the troupe is "The Secret Garden" July 21-23, July 28-30, at the Dassel Performing Arts Center. David Metcalf is directing this production, with auditions to be conducted in mid-May.
For tickets to "Endings: A Night of One-Act Plays," visit fungusamongusplayers.org or call the Dassel History Center at 320-275-3077.