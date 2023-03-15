1856: Lake Ripley was named after Dr. Frederick Noah Ripley who froze to death in March of 1856 where Memorial Park is located. He lost his way in a blizzard. William S. Chapman found his body later in the spring. It was the first recorded death in the township of Litchfield.
1895: The brick building where Sibley Antiques is today was the site of the Helgeson, Wells and Company store in 1894. The name was changed to Wells Brothers and Company General Store or the Wells Bros. Company Department Store in March of 1895. The Wells brothers, Alpheus and Alfred, sold groceries there also. Originally the store included the building next door where the Unique Theater went. It was called the “Big Store.” A fire gutted the store on Nov. 11, 1908, but it bounced back in a few months and reopened in March 1909.
1901: On March 23, 1901, Erhardt M. Lenhardt, the brewer, purchased Litchfield’s grand hotel. It was renamed the Lenhardt House or just The Lenhardt.
1929: Litchfield’s first high school, built in 1880 or 1881, burned down on March 14, 1929. It was situated on the lot on North Armstrong Avenue next to First Street East just south of the Washington High School, now the county building. Probably the greatest victory of all for Litch over its rival was witnessed by the largest crowd ever to see a basketball game in town, up to that time, on a Thursday night in March 1929. In that game, our Litchfield Dragons held the hated Cardinals to two field goals (two points each) and two free throws for a total of six points. Yes, you read that correctly. Of course, Litchfield only scored 19 points that night, but that is beside the point. The game was held in the old Noreen Pavilion, a dance hall Litchfield once had where the old produce stood for many years. Why was the game held in such an odd place? The pavilion was being used until the new school was built in 1930. Contributing to the low score was the pavilion’s low ceiling. The Pavilion only had twelve-foot-high ceilings so you could not put any arch on your shots. Litchfield’s victory made the front page of the Independent Review.
1950: A March of 1950 Independent Review issue read, “More than 800 people toured the new Litchfield Clinic at a Sunday open house. The modern, spacious building (across from the park at the northeast corner of Fourth St. E.) contains the offices of Drs. H. E. and C. A. Wilmot, Donald Dille, and W. A. Chadbourn. Each doctor has his own consultation office and examining rooms, and there are facilities for x-rays, minor surgeries, and other accommodations.”
1950: Maria Von Trapp and her family of singers, whom the Broadway musical and movie “Sound of Music” were written about, sang in a concert in Bernie Aaker Auditorium — long before it was known as Bernie Aaker Auditorium — in the old Washington High School on March 11, 1950. She was a large Austrian woman, instead of the small, pretty, and dainty Mary Martin or Julie Andrews who portrayed her in the shows.
1951: Two women, 46-year-old Hilda F. Linden and 35-year-old Lillian Mabel Harder, died at the Miller Avenue railroad crossing. They were hit by a freight train on March 1, 1951. They were leaving work at the First District plant and tried to beat the train at the crossing. The Miller crossing was closed shortly after this accident.
1953: The Chamber of Commerce decided to switch the nights stores were open in Litchfield from Saturdays to Fridays in March 1953. Smart move. Many people were in town to go to the high school games anyway and in the summer, it was a nice night for the band concerts in the park.
1955: Mid-block between the turkey plant and the paper shack on Ramsey Avenue was the Litchfield Seed House at 221 North Ramsey, owned by Alden A. Martinson. I never had any reason to go in there except when my brother Mick, called Mickey at the time, won a dog there. The “Purina Store,” as we called it because of the large Purina sign and checkerboard painted boards on the building’s front, was where the new fire station is. The store was celebrating its 15th anniversary on March 12, 1955. They had an open house, complete with free eats and giveaways, including a drawing for some black lab puppies. All the kids in town went in to sign up for the drawing and get the free food. If something was free in Litchfield, the Shaw boys and their friends would be there. Store manager Jack Lawrence rigged the drawing by taping Mickey’s entry inside the lid of the box. Much to my mother’s objections, Mickey’s name was the first one of the half dozen that were drawn out of the box. Jack, Dennie’s Boy Scout troop leader, thought he was doing something nice for Mickey, the town celebrity, because of his world-famous heart surgery. Mom didn’t think so. Mike had been born with a hole between his two ventricles in his heart. He was going to die. In late March 1954, a heart specialist named Doctor C. Walton Lillehei, later world-renowned as the “Father of Open-Heart Surgery,” contacted my mother out of the blue. He asked to see her and Mickey to see if he could possibly help. And history was made.
1956: On Saturday, March 3, 1956, Democratic presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson spoke at the Armory building for his campaign against Nixon and Eisenhower. I wasn’t there that day. They must not have given anything away free.
1959: Gust Alexander Chellin, a mechanic and garage man, had a jewelry store at 119 North Sibley in 1909. He bought a huge street clock that was in front of Jacob’s Jewelry store on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis and moved it to the sidewalk in front of his store. It was built in the 1870s. The clock blew down in 1929, but it was fixed. Eventually, in March of 1959, it was taken down and sold to someone in South Dakota. A replica of it is in front of Litchfield’s new library on Marshall Avenue North.
1963: Super America opened in Litchfield in March 1963. They started a gas war offering gas for 4 gallons for a dollar. So, some stations in town dropped down to five gallons for a dollar. Gas wars are now against the law. Ain’t that a shame? The only war that people actually liked.
1966: Sunday morning, March 6, 1966, at about 10 o’clock, a bank customer was dropping off some deposits into the night depository by the First State Center Bank’s drive-in window on the west side of the bank. He noticed a 21-inch by 75-inch section of the ¼ inch thick plate glass in the bank’s west door had been removed. He thought it odd enough that he immediately notified the police, who, in turn, notified the FBI. The police did a walk-through of the bank with the bank president and found nothing missing, except for the door glass. The opening was large enough for someone to crawl through, so they thought it odd that nothing had been touched. The bank’s alarm system had been tampered with, however. Maybe it had scared the thief away? Chief of Police George Fenner recalled that the burglar alarm had sounded at 2:30 a.m. “What?” I thought as I read the newspaper account. “And nobody investigated it?” Unfortunately, the newspaper article was brief and gave no details on that odd fact. A week later, night patrolman John Swanson was checking the alley entrances to stores when he noticed the glass to the rear door of Butterwick Drug had been broken with a block of concrete lying nearby. He slipped quietly into the store where he found 20-year old Gary Tollakson digging through some drawers. Upon seeing the policeman, Tollakson literally ran through the glass front door, while Swanson yelled, “Stop!” and fired his gun over the thief’s head. Tollakson, scratched and bleeding from the glass, didn’t stop. A chase ensued with Swanson firing again in the air outside to stop his quarry. It still didn’t work. The chase ended in some bushes by the old depot, where the burglar was found hiding. A search of his person turned up something odd. In his jacket pocket were several round chocolates wrapped in shiny foil so that they resembled a 50-cent piece or a silver dollar. The First State Center Bank had recently given them away in a promotion and a basket of them sat out on the counter in the bank. Apparently, the bank robber of a week ago HAD gotten away with something.