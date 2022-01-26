- When I was four and a half years old, my absent father, Florian “Floyd” Shaw, divorced from my mother, was driving alone back to Litchfield on west Highway 12. It was Jan. 28, 1950, a dark, early Saturday morning, when Florian hit 18-year-old Gene Staunton’s car head on. The roads had been icy. Gene, who eventually would run the Northside Standard in town, ended up in a coma with some brain damage. Florian had a cut head and a broken leg. Both of them lay out in the cold night for several hours before someone came along and found them. My dad’s broken leg would eventually play a part in his death.
- Wilfred Felix Baril’s Paint and Wallpaper Store at 23-25 Second St. W. began business in January of 1952. That’s where my mother got the free green plastic yardstick she used to paddle our behinds when we were misbehaving — like always. The East Side Shell gas station at the very east edge of town on Highway 12 was built in January of 1955. My mom worked out there as an evening cook for a while.
- As I walked my paper route delivering the Minneapolis Star newspaper, I would sing to myself, making up songs, fantasizing movie plots, or TV shows, with myself as the star, or even draw pictures. Occasionally I would hear a sonic boom or a loud roar overhead and I’d look up to the skies to see a jet flying westward over Litchfield, seemingly so low that I could reach up and touch it. That was thrilling. In January 1958, the Air Force announced, in the Independent Review, that they were going to start doing some low-level training flights over Litchfield with Boeing B-47 Stratojet bombers flying out of a base in Lincoln, Nebraska. There was also an Air Force base 30 miles away in Willmar, and their pilots also practiced their low-level flights over Litchfield with smaller jets. The base became Ridgewater College.
- Frank Endersbee and Lee Favreau started Litchfield’s KLFD radio station, and Frank went on the air for the first time in January of 1959. KLFD was a small 500-watt daytime-only AM radio station at that time. It went off the air at sundown. The joke was that the call letters meant "Keep Litchfield From Dying.” Frank used to air organ music at the end of the broadcast day, and announcer Jim “Jimbo” Harrison referred to that show as "Music For People Who Died Today." On a Friday afternoon in January 1986, the station suddenly went off the air. The owner at that time, Herb Gross, simply pulled the plug.
- Wayne Rayppy’s New Bakery had a fire at the location by the First State Bank in January 1962, so it was moved next door to Janousek’s.
- I made a post one time about the old jail that was just to the left or south of the old courthouse. The whole Dollerschell family lived in the front part of that jailhouse, which was built in August 1912. Russ and Evelyn Dollerschell started working at the jail after Russ came home from the service. Russ’ dad, Frank, was the sheriff at the time.
The couple worked at the jail for 26 years, mostly under Sheriff Eldon Hardy. Their children were Robert John, Duane Russell, David Irving “Dave,” Diane Evelyn “Dolly,” and Donald Victor “Don.” Dolly Dollerschell McCandless said, “At first we lived right in the jail. The prisoners walked through our living room to get to the cells. Then they built a house onto the jail for us to live in. My four brothers and I loved living in the jail. I helped my mom cook the meals, serve the prisoners, and wash the dishes. Yes, the prisoners ate whatever we ate. It was always meat, potatoes, and a vegetable. They ate well. If it was their birthday, my mom would bake them a cake. Sometimes my brothers and I had to help dispatch if an accident happened. We answered the phone and radio and documented everything. What time it was, who called, and what was said. All had to be documented. I loved living there. I saw and learned so much. John Rogers was elected sheriff in November of 1970. He told us we had to be out by Jan. 1, 1971. He had other jailers coming in. I was a senior in high school. I had spent my whole childhood in the jail. I didn't want to go. That was the only home I had ever had. I have a lot of great memories living in the jail.”
- Litchfield’s bestselling author and physician, William “Bill” Nolan started doing the talk show circuit when his first couple of books came out. What a thrill it was to see a friend of mine (Shaw-Allen-Shaw fan) on NBC’s Today show, Mike Douglas’ afternoon show, Merv Griffin’s late night TV talk show, David Frost’s show on Jan. 25, 1971, and on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show on Jan. 21, 1971, and in December 1972. He was so impressive on the TV shows, looking so relaxed and commanding attention away from the other stars on the panel. He handled himself like a pro and made Litchfield proud.
- Litchfield’s new and latest of several different libraries opened in January 1979 in its new building at the corner of Third Street West and Ramsey Avenue North where Becker Shoes had been.
- The Opera House building on Marshall was purchased by the Greater Litchfield Opera House Association Inc. on Jan. 4, 2008, and now continues to serve the community of Litchfield, and the greater Litchfield area. It is run by a dedicated group of volunteers.