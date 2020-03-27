Lake Ripley in Litchfield is known as one of the top bluegill lakes in the area. bluegill more than 8 inches are regularly sampled. If chasing large spring bluegill, anglers should be reminded to release the largest fish and keep some of the medium-sized fish. In addition, Ripley is known for black crappie with fish up to 12 inches regularly sampled. Ripley has fair numbers of northern pike with lengths ranging from 14 inches-28 inches. There are also angling opportunities for largemouth bass, yellow perch, and large bullheads. Access to the lake is easy with public accesses and parks on both the east and west sides of the lake. The west access also has a fishing pier.
Lake Minnie-Belle, south of Litchfield, is a unique lake for southern Minnesota. With clear water and abundant vegetation, it’s a true “Up North” lake down in the middle of farm country. The main draw of Minnie-Belle are the large northern pike that are the result of a 24-36 inch protected slot limit. Pike up to 40 inches have been reported caught. Minnie-Belle also has trophy-sized sunfish and black crappie. In 2019 black crappie more than 14 inches were sampled and a sunfish up to 11.5 inches were sampled. Anglers also report having good success with walleye and largemouth bass. There are shorefishing opportunities via the Minnie-Belle AMA where a fishing pier is located at the end of the path and at the Beckville Lutheran Church picnic grounds on the southwest corner of the lake.
Belle Lake, just 5 miles north of Hutchinson, is a historical walleye lake in the Hutchinson area. While walleye numbers have been down in the last few years, it’s still one of the best bets in the area. black crappie are also a good option for Belle with fish up 12 inches often sampled. Another target for anglers in Belle should be northern pike. While not in great numbers, the size of pike in Belle are above average. Other species for anglers are bluegill and large mouth bass. Piepenberg Park on the southeast side has a boat landing, swimming beach and a campground.
Collinwood Lake, 3 miles southeast of Dassel, is one of the walleye powerhouses in the Hutchinson area. With consistent very high net catches of walleye, anglers should be able to find some fish for the frying pan. Collinwood also has some large sunfish with fish more than 10 inches sampled during a 2018 survey. Anglers can also expect to catch largemouth bass, northern pike, black crappie, yellow perch and channel catfish. There are public accesses on the north and south sides of the lake and a county park access on the east side. The county park has a fishing pier, beach, and campground.
Lake Marion, just south of Hutchinson, is a twin walleye powerhouse to Collinwood. Consistent high catches of walleye produced some good fishing this past winter and it should continue into the spring and summer. A surprise from the 2019 survey was good numbers of large yellow perch. This is a rare occurrence in the Hutchinson area, so anglers should take advantage while they can. Also anglers can find nice-sized bluegill and largemouth bass in Marion. A public access and county park are on east shore as well as a lengthy shorefishing area along State Highway 15.
Lake Stella is 2 miles south of Darwin. It is one of the top multi-species lakes in the Hutchinson area. Lake Stella recently has been known as a great smallmouth and largemouth bass fishery with many fish more than 20 inches caught. In addition Stella has good bluegill and black crappie fishing, particularly in the early spring. On top of panfish and bass, Stella has an underrated nice northern pike population. While anglers may not catch numbers of pike, they have a good chance of catching one over 30 inches. Lake Stella has been known as one of the area top walleye lakes for years. While things aren’t quite what they used to be, anglers still had success in 2019 on Stella for walleye and 2020 shouldn’t be anything different. Anglers should also be aware that walleyes in Stella have been tagged with metal jaw tags; anglers are being asked to report any tagged walleye caught to the Minnesota DNR.
Lake Washington, about a mile south of Darwin, is Lake Stella’s big brother. Fish freely move between the two lakes via a culvert under Meeker County Road 14. Being significantly shallower than Stella, Washington warms up quicker and can have dynamite spring fishing for bluegill, black crappie and bass. Walleye fishing on Washington isn’t what it used to be, however it can still have its bright spots. One suggestion is to try night fishing for walleye. While walleye used to be the draw, bass fishing is now the bright spot for Washington. Anglers can find both largemouth and smallmouth bass in both numbers and size. Washington does attract many bass tournaments on the weekends, so bass angling might be a better option during week days.
Big Swan Lake is north of Dassel. Big Swan is unique in that it is highly influenced by the North Fork of the Crow River. Water levels can fluctuate by 10 feet within a year. The main draw for anglers is walleye in Big Swan. The walleye population fluctuates year to year and can be dependent on Water levels, but has been abundant in the last three surveys. Crappie are another great option for Big Swan and a unique opportunity for anglers is targeting channel catfish. smallmouth bass have been increasing in recent years in Big Swan Lake with a number of young bass seen during fall sampling in 2019.
Clear (Lake,) south of Watkins, is one of the top bluegill lakes in the Hutchinson area. Bluegill up 10 inches have been sampled, but the lake also produces good numbers of eater-sized fish. Anglers are again reminded in the spring to try and practice selective harvest by releasing the biggest sunfish and keeping some of those medium fish. For anglers who want to help kids catch some fish, Clear can be a good option. Small northern pike are abundant and could keep a family busy for an afternoon with also a chance at a bonus walleye.
South Fork Crow River flows through Hutchinson. Fish migrate from downstream up over the fish plunge pool ladder and continue their migration into Otter and Campbell lakes, with some fish continuing and migrating further upstream. The river supports a variety of fish species such as bigmouth buffalo, black bullhead, black crappie, brown bullhead, common carp, channel catfish, largemouth bass, northern pike, redhorse, walleye, white crappie, white sucker, bluegill, green sunfish, orange-spotted sunfish, yellow bullhead and yellow perch. While anglers may have a chance to catch almost anything, walleye are often the big draw for fishing the river, and many anglers regard the river as the best walleye fishery in the Hutchinson area. Natural reproduction and downstream movement of walleye stocked in rearing ponds are believed to be the source of the walleye fishery within the Hutchinson city limits on the South Fork of the Crow River. There are plenty of shorefishing spots along the river within Hutchinson and also two boat accesses within city parks.