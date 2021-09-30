The village of Hutchinson was young — only 15 years old — when several families who had immigrated to this country from the Jutland area of Denmark came together to form a Danish Lutheran Church. Fast forward 150 years and it's time to celebrate this beginning.
Like most things, Faith Lutheran Church at Fourth and Main in downtown Hutchinson was planning its sesquicentennial events for 2020, but the COVID-19 postponed activities for a year.
So far, the church has marked its 150th anniversary with an updated church history and a new pictorial, plus a Heritage worship service that included classic liturgies and early ministry vestments. A special musical worship service at Faith on Grove, which showcased past church musicians. In September, a congregational photograph was taken in the east parking lot and special timelines and photo displays were exhibited in the church.
While the congregation has been celebrating all year long, the culmination is happening Sunday, Oct. 17, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds with a worship service at 10:10 a.m. followed by a noon meal and afternoon activities.
In the beginning, they met in homes, but in 1882, the Lutherans joined with the Methodists and Baptists to build a community church, which they shared, rotating services.