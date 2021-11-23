Nov. 16, 2021
Loren D. Holmberg, 56, of Buffalo, passed away Nov. 16, 2021. Funeral service for Loren was Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Buffalo Ev. Covenant Church of Buffalo. Graveside service was on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Manannah Union Cemetery of Grove City.
Loren was born on Aug. 12, 1965 and raised on a small family farm outside of Manannah. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1983 and attended technical college in St. Cloud. He met the love of his life, Jocelyn Settel, in 1996 and they were married on June 6, 1998.
Loren was the type of man that can’t be explained with words. Though often quiet and reserved, his warm heart and personality would brighten any room he entered. He was the kind of man to put everyone else’s needs and wants before his own. He was a loving father, a devoted husband, a caring brother and son, and a role model of an uncle. He was a man that possessed a humble strength, generosity of spirit, and intense love for his wife, daughters, family, and his dog Toby.
Loren was always a hard worker, stepping up when someone needed him, from folding laundry when his wife was tired from a long shift at work, to doing the dishes after every meal. In the words of his three daughters, “Dad was the best listener in the world”. This was evident by the countless family suppers where he sat contently and ate, unable to get a word in, even if he wanted to. He never minded though, for he found joy in listening to how his wife and daughters’ day was and the stories they had to share.
His passions were fishing, hunting, woodwork, grilling, classic cars and just spending time with the ones he loved. Although his physical presence is no longer with us on earth, he will always be in the hearts of the ones he loved.
Loren is survived by his wife Jocelyn; daughters, Elivia, Clara and Cecily; mother, Darlene Holmberg; siblings, Sandra Lindquist, Brian (Joan) Holmberg, Kent (Janet) Holmberg, Chad (Mary) Holmberg and Curt Holmberg; mother-in-law, Carol (Lowell) Hjelmstad; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kevin (Dawn) Settel, Connie (David) Murphy, Jeffrey (Linda) Settel, Robert (Shikha) Settel, Matthew (Bridgette) Settel, Alexander (Kim) Settel, Gabriel (Jennifer) Settel and Sarah (Joe) Vetsch; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
