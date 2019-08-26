Aug. 23, 2019
Lorraine Ruth Peipus, 88, of Litchfield passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. A celebration of life was Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery at a later date.
Lorraine Ruth Peipus, daughter of Rudolph H. and Myrtle (Schmidt) Radunz was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Ellsworth Township. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ellsworth Township. She attended Washington Mills School and School Districts 31 and 13 in rural Darwin through the eighth grade and then returned home to help on the farm.
Lorraine married Wilfred “Bill” Thompson at St. Peter’s March 28, 1953. To this marriage were born 3 children, Allen, Linda and Steven. Bill passed away in a car accident in a blizzard Nov. 21, 1961. Lorraine was then married to Leonard Peipus Nov. 8, 1962, in Glencoe by the Justice of the Peace. This marriage was blessed with two children, Carol and Richard. She worked for Jenni O Foods as an egg candler when she was young but stayed home as a full-time mother when her children arrived.
She was a very loving, nurturing mother and grandmother. She was very close to all of her grandchildren and spent much time with them. She will be remembered as a genuine “down to earth” person who loved unconditionally and was very accepting of everyone. Lorraine enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, bingo, dominoes, word puzzles, Wheel of Fortune, arts, crafts and polka music. She loved animals especially cats, dogs and squirrels. She was a walker for most of her life
She is survived by her children, Allen (Barbara) Thompson of Pipestone, Linda (Daniel) Boedigheimer of Litchfield, Carol Litzau of Litchfield and Richard Peipus (and fiancée Kris Lambertson) of Litchfield; grandchildren, Michael Thompson, Alyssa (Andy) Mangum, Chase Thompson, Christopher (Emily) Boedigheimer, Benjamin Boedigheimer, Brian (Shannon) Schmidt, Jesse Schmidt, Michael Schmidt, Daniel Schmidt, Douglas Litzau Jr, Ryan Peipus and Amanda Peipus; stepgrandchildren, Jamie (Darin) Weets JoAnn (Matt) Houselog, Jadie Denny, Daniel (Jenna) Boedigheimer Jr., brother Richard (Elaine) Radunz of Dassel; sister Marlene Roles of Crystal; and sister-in-law Shirley Radunz of Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; an infant son; son Steven Thompson; brothers, Dwaine Radunz and Norman Radunz and his wife Lois; sister and brother-in-law Elta and Russel Simmons; and brother-in-law Jim Roles.