May 22, 2021
Lowell Jerry Peterson Jr., 76, of Dassel, died Saturday, May 22, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. A funeral service was Friday, May 28, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel with the Rev. Doug Pierce officiating. The interment was held at the Lake Jennie Evangelical Covenant Church in rural Dassel. There was a visitation Thursday May 27 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Lowell Jerry Peterson Jr. the son of Lowell Oscar and Lorane Elsie Elizabeth (Bergquist) Peterson was born Feb. 10, 1945, in Cokato. Lowell grew up in the Lake Jennie area where he was baptized and later confirmed at the Lake Jennie Evangelical Covenant Church. He graduated from the Dassel High School in 1963.
On May 2, 1970, Lowell was united in marriage to Lorraine O’Fallon at the Assembly of God Church in Hutchinson. Together they made their home on the shores of Lake Jennie. He was a hard worker and a wonderful father and husband. He farmed, drove truck, and found enough time to restore antique tractors and pickups. He was a social person and enjoyed striking up a conversation with a stranger, but by the end of the conversation a new friendship was born. He loved to play cards and could often be found watching movies with his daughter, Lisa. He loved his family with his whole heart and enjoyed the times he could spend together for holidays and special events. They enjoyed spending time on the pontoon and sitting beside a bonfire. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was so happy to gain his son-in-law, Patrick, and enjoyed many fun games of Wii bowling when they got together. But most of all, he loved his Savior and trusted Him throughout his life, in hard times and in times of blessings. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. He especially enjoyed time with his twin brother, Steve, just sitting in the shop talking while having a pop.
He is survived by his wife Lorraine Peterson of Dassel; daughter, Lisa (Patrick) Selchert of Dassel; siblings, Steve (Bonnie) Peterson of Dassel, Arlene (David) Prieve of Dassel, Wendy (Jeff) Rausch of Dassel, Meribeth (Thomas) Reynolds of Dassel and Nancy (Charles) Green of Spicewood, Texas; sister-in-law Marsha Peterson of Hudson, Wisconsin. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Peterson; his parents Lowell Sr. and Lorane Peterson; and a brother Michael Peterson.