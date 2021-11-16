Lucille D. Haas, 91, of Buffalo Lake, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial Service was Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements were with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dassel man seriously injured in hunting accident
- FOOTBALL: Hutchinson shuts out Simley in state quarterfinal
- McLeod County airman lost during WWII comes home to rest
- Glencoe man involved in fatal crash Saturday
- Alan R. Lemke, 57
- Howard Lake woman killed in crash Monday morning
- Celebrating an 'amazing' woman: Orphea Mattsfield honored on 110th birthday
- Cobber connection brings two Hutchinson dentists together
- Henry Cavill hopes to become the next James Bond
- Vaccine boosters now available to more people in McLeod County